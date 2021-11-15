Costa Cruises Restart Update: Four Ships Sailing, More to Come

After first welcoming guests back in 2020, Costa Cruises is ready to launch a new phase of its gradual restart plan.

With four ships currently sailing in the Mediterranean, the Italian brand is poised to return to South America, the Middle East and the Caribbean by early 2022.

Four Ships in Service in the Mediterranean

Currently wrapping up their summer programs in Europe, the active ships are ready to bring Costa’s restart to additional destinations.

After six months sailing in the Mediterranean, the Costa Smeralda is set to debut in Brazil in December, kicking off a program of seven-night domestic cruises in the country.

Here are the ships currently sailing:

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Mediterranean and Caribbean

Homeport: Trieste (Italy) until Nov. 27; Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) starting on Dec. 16

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Wrapping up an Eastern Mediterranean program ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean

Costa Diadema

Capacity at 100%: 3,700

Date: In service since September 23, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean and South America

Homeport: Savona (Italy) until Dec. 2; Santos (Brazil) starting on Dec. 20

Length: 7 to 10 nights

Itinerary: Wrapping up a Western Mediterranean program ahead of a winter season in Brazil

Costa Firenze

Capacity at 100%: 4,232

Date: In service since July 4, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean and Middle East

Homeport: Savona (Italy) until Nov. 28; Dubai (UAE) starting on Dec. 16

Length: 7 to 21 nights

Itinerary: Wrapping up a Western Mediterranean program ahead of a winter season in Middle East

Costa Smeralda

Capacity at 100%: 5,224

Date: In service since May 1, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Week-long Western Mediterranean itineraries visiting Italy, France and Spain

Two Additional Ships Returning Through the End of the Year

With two additional ships resuming service in the coming weeks, Costa is upping its capacity in Mediterranean and South America.

The remainder of the 12-ship fleet is set to welcome guests back by mid-2022.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates:

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: November 29, 2021

Region: South America

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Balneário Camboriú and Ilhabela

Costa Favolosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 10, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Marseille and Barcelona

Costa Fortuna

Capacity at 100%: 2,720

Date: May 15, 2022

Region: Western and Northern Europe

Homeport: Savona (Italy) to Ijmuiden (Netherlands)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Málaga, Lisbon, Cádiz, Porto, Vigo, Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Bremerhaven

Costa Luminosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260

Date: December 18, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona and Civitavecchia

Costa Pacifica

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 1, 2022

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Region: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Casablanca, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada and Málaga

Costa Serena

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 25, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Sasebo (Japan)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Sakaiminato, Kanazawa and Busan

Costa Toscana

Capacity at 100%: 5,224

Date: March 5, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Costa Venezia

Capacity at 100%: 4,232

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Istanbul, Izmir, Bodrum, Mykonos and Piraeus