Costa Cruises Restart Update: Four Ships Sailing, More to Come

After first welcoming guests back in 2020, Costa Cruises is ready to launch a new phase of its gradual restart plan.
With four ships currently sailing in the Mediterranean, the Italian brand is poised to return to South America, the Middle East and the Caribbean by early 2022.
Four Ships in Service in the Mediterranean
Currently wrapping up their summer programs in Europe, the active ships are ready to bring Costa’s restart to additional destinations.
After six months sailing in the Mediterranean, the Costa Smeralda is set to debut in Brazil in December, kicking off a program of seven-night domestic cruises in the country.
Here are the ships currently sailing:
Costa Deliziosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Mediterranean and Caribbean
Homeport: Trieste (Italy) until Nov. 27; Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) starting on Dec. 16
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itinerary: Wrapping up an Eastern Mediterranean program ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean
Costa Diadema
Capacity at 100%: 3,700
Date: In service since September 23, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean and South America
Homeport: Savona (Italy) until Dec. 2; Santos (Brazil) starting on Dec. 20
Length: 7 to 10 nights
Itinerary: Wrapping up a Western Mediterranean program ahead of a winter season in Brazil
Costa Firenze
Capacity at 100%: 4,232
Date: In service since July 4, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean and Middle East
Homeport: Savona (Italy) until Nov. 28; Dubai (UAE) starting on Dec. 16
Length: 7 to 21 nights
Itinerary: Wrapping up a Western Mediterranean program ahead of a winter season in Middle East
Costa Smeralda
Capacity at 100%: 5,224
Date: In service since May 1, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 7 and 8 nights
Itinerary: Week-long Western Mediterranean itineraries visiting Italy, France and Spain
Two Additional Ships Returning Through the End of the Year
With two additional ships resuming service in the coming weeks, Costa is upping its capacity in Mediterranean and South America.
The remainder of the 12-ship fleet is set to welcome guests back by mid-2022.
Here are the currently planned service resumption dates:
Costa Fascinosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: November 29, 2021
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Balneário Camboriú and Ilhabela
Costa Favolosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: April 10, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Marseille and Barcelona
Costa Fortuna
Capacity at 100%: 2,720
Date: May 15, 2022
Region: Western and Northern Europe
Homeport: Savona (Italy) to Ijmuiden (Netherlands)
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Málaga, Lisbon, Cádiz, Porto, Vigo, Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Bremerhaven
Costa Luminosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260
Date: December 18, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona and Civitavecchia
Costa Pacifica
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: April 1, 2022
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Region: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Casablanca, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada and Málaga
Costa Serena
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: April 25, 2022
Region: Asia
Homeport: Sasebo (Japan)
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Sakaiminato, Kanazawa and Busan
Costa Toscana
Capacity at 100%: 5,224
Date: March 5, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia
Costa Venezia
Capacity at 100%: 4,232
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Istanbul, Izmir, Bodrum, Mykonos and Piraeus