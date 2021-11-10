Norwegian Cruise Line Launches 'Greatest Deal' and 2024 Deployment

Norwegian Cruise Line today revealed its "Greatest Deal Ever" offering a 70% discount off the second guest fare and seven free offers with a value up to $4,250, just in time for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday deals season.

Additionally, the company opened for sale itineraries through summer 2024, the most itineraries in its history, with new ports of call for the company, including La Romana, Dominican Republic; Sendai (Ishinomaki), Japan; and Dutch Harbor, Alaska, according to a press release.

"We are proud to be able to provide our guests with an even greater selection of sailings and the best value at sea to help them plan an unforgettable cruise vacation," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "So many travelers have been looking to make up for lost time and now we're providing them with unique itineraries to check off those bucket-list destinations they may have longed for over the last year and a half. These port-rich itineraries allow our guests more time to explore unique destinations like a local and indulge in the cultural experiences around them."

Among the highlight's, on April 22, 2024 and Sept. 25, 2024, Norwegian Spirit will once again offer her "Fire and Ice" voyages – an open-jaw itinerary sailing to and from Honolulu and Vancouver, visiting the tropical islands of Hawaii and beautiful towns of Alaska.

The Norwegian Epic will make her debut in Trieste (Venice), Italy and Koper, Slovenia during her 14-day Grand Mediterranean holiday sailing on Dec. 22, 2023. The itinerary will offer zero sea days and overnight visits in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Christmas Eve, as well as Barcelona and Palma Mallorca, Spain to celebrate the new year.

The Norwegian Escape will offer five, 10-to-11-day Grand Mediterranean sailings between April 2024 and October 2024 where guests will spend over 105 hours exploring Mediterranean ports in Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain. During the April 24, 2024 sailing, the ship will call to Ibiza, Spain with a late midnight departure allowing guests to enjoy the late evening hours of the famed town. The ship will also make her debut call in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Norwegian Escape will also offer a series of seven-day roundtrip cruises from Barcelona starting on May 26, 2024, featuring zero sea days and visiting six ports-of-call including Cannes, France; Livorno (Florence), Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples, and Cagliari, Italy; and Palma De Mallorca, Spain. Guests have the chance to spend more than 11 hours in Livorno (Florence), Civitavecchia (Rome), and Naples, three of the most historically and culturally rich cities in Italy.

The Norwegian Pearl will sail a series of seven-day roundtrip voyages from May 26, 2024 through Oct. 27, 2024 from Trieste (Venice), Italy making calls in two medieval walled towns: Kotor, Montenegro and Dubrovnik, Croatia, and offering a late departure in Santorini for guests to take in their picturesque sunsets.

The From Sept. 2 through Sept. 25, 2024, Norwegian Joy will offer seven-and-eight-day open jaw sailings from New York City and Quebec City. The Joy will also offer four, five and seven-day roundtrip sailings from New York City to Bermuda from April 9, 2024 through October 11, 2024 with the seven-day sailings providing up to 55 hours in port at the Royal Naval Dockyard.

And the Norwegian Getaway will offer one nine-day roundtrip sailing from Copenhagen on May 13, 2024 where guests have the chance to visit seven different countries in Northern Europe in nine days: Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom.