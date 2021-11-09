Tarragona

Celebrity Apex and AIDAluna Arrive in Antigua

St. John’s Harbour in Antigua has welcomed two cruise ships in port. According to a press release, the Celebrity Apex of Celebrity Cruises and AIDAluna of AIDA Cruises arrived on Nov. 8 to a “resounding reception” from Minister of Tourism and Investment Charles Fernandez, General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port Dona Regis-Prosper, and team members, Maria Blackman and Shamoi Richards of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Bryson’s Shipping representatives and the local media.

The Celebrity Apex is currently on her maiden voyage to the Caribbean with Antigua being one of its first ports of call. The AIDAluna has called at St. John’s Harbour before but the Nov. 8 call to Antigua was the first since the restart of the cruise industry.

The arrival of both vessels marked a significant point in cruise resumption for the island, Antigua Cruise Port noted.

“We are so happy to welcome these cruise vessels to Antigua,” said Regis-Prosper. “And we are confident that the comeback will be much greater than the setback.”

She expressed how much it meant to see the return of cruising and the "wonderful benefits that the arrival of these vessels would bestow upon Antigua." Both ship captains and crew were receptive to the warm welcome displayed by the island, Antigua Cruise Port said.

As the cruise vessels berthed at the Heritage Quay pier, a combined 2,700 passengers were greeted by sweet steel pan music.

SRC

