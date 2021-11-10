New Ocean Odyssey Launched for SunStone Ships in China

The fifth Infinity-class cruise ship has been launched in China for SunStone Ships.

The Ocean Odyssey is the fifth of seven ships with a goal of marrying European design and quality with Chinese ship-building efficiency, according to a press release.

SunStone CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: “We are very pleased with the high quality, design solutions and equipment packages. We are looking forward to continuing the relationships with all our partners in the Infinity-Class project.”

The Launching Ceremony of the new ship took place at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen, China.

The vessel will sail worldwide year-round expedition cruises for Vantage Travel on a long-term charter agreement starting in 2022.