Princess Cruises Announces 2024 World Cruise to 51 Ports

Princess Cruises has announced its 2024 World Cruise, sailing on the Island Princess from Port Everglades and Los Angeles.

The ship becomes the company's largest ship to sail a world voyage, and is scheduled to sail roundtrip from North America on a 111-day cruise from both Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles in January 2024.

Guests will experience 51 destinations across 27 countries and six continents, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America.

“Embarking on a Princess World Cruise to experience the globe’s marquis ports and hidden gems, where all the planning is done by the Princess destination experts, easily turns adventurous world travel dreams into a reality,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. “And with MedallionClass, cruising is effortless, personalized and easy to stay connected from afar to loved ones back home or even to the office.”

The Details

Island Princess will sail more than 33,000 nautical miles in 111 days.

12 Maiden World Cruise port calls to Galilee/Nazareth (Haifa), Bali (Benoa), Crete (Heraklion), Mykonos, Naples (for Capri & Pompeii), Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Genoa (Milan), Villefranche, Lisbon, Agadir, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Bermuda.

Visits to 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, The Acropolis in Athens, The Port Fortress of Cartagena and the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in Turkey.

The World Cruise will cross the Equator twice.

The cruise will offer an overnight visit in the modern city Dubai and 11 “More Ashore” late-night calls including Abu Dhabi, Auckland and Sydney so guests can make the most of their time exploring new cultures in port.

Countries visited include New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Canary Islands, Costa Rica and more.

Rates for the 2024 World Cruise start at $21,079/person. Guests booking the 97- or 111-day World Cruise by January 31, 2022 receive early booking perks, including: