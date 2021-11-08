MSC Fantasia Resumes Service From Genoa

MSC Cruises’ 13th ship to resume operations since the industry’s voluntary pause in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic ashore set sail yesterday from Genoa in Italy for a series of winter season voyages in the Mediterranean. The MSC Fantasia will operate 21 seven-night cruises from her Italian homeport with calls at La Spezia in Italy, Palma in Majorca, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France before returning to Genoa.

MSC Cruises said that it has steadily ramped up its passenger voyages since it became the first major line to restart operations in August 2020 with a health and safety protocol in place. On Nov. 5, MSC's Preziosa resumed sailings in South America after a 20-month hiatus in the continent with a three-night sailing from Santos in Brazil.

The company said that it will base three ships in the coming weeks in Brazil and also homeport a vessel from December in South Africa.

MSC Cruises is currently operating two ships from Florida, USA – the Meraviglia and Divina – eight vessels in the Mediterranean – the Seashore, Virtuosa, Grandiosa, Seaview, Seaside, Orchestra, Splendida and Magnifica – plus the Bellissima in Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea from Jeddah.

Now the Fantasia has set sail, MSC Cruises said that it is on track for a continued resumption into next year and aims to have its entire fleet of ships back at sea during the summer 2022 season.

The Fantasia offers the MSC Yacht Club – a self-contained area on the foredecks of the ship with a private pool, solarium and dedicated restaurant – for guests who desire privacy, sports and entertainment facilities including five-a-side football, tennis and basketball courts, a mini-golf course, a jogging track and gym to an aqua park complex, Formula 1 simulator and 4D cinema. An MSC Aurea Spa offers a wide range of treatments and therapies.

The Fantasia’s onboard dining options offer a range of formal and informal European and international cuisine.