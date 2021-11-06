Here Are The Cruise Ships Resuming Service in November

According to data from the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, November will see 230 cruise ships back in operation from 64 cruise brands.
Over 40 ships are ending their operational pauses during the month, welcoming guests back to new areas and ports.
Among the highlights, Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas welcomes guests back to Puerto Rico on Nov. 7 and the Costa Fascinosa is set to relaunch service in Brazil for Costa Cruises on Nov. 29.
Here is the complete list of vessels resuming service this month:
Ship: Carnival Valor
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2004
Homeport: New Orleans (United States)
Itinerary: Short cruises to Mexico
First Cruise: November 1
Ship: Star Flyer
Cruise Line: Star Clippers
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170
Built: 1992
Homeport: Málaga and Gran Canaria (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries and Transatlantic
First Cruise: November 3
Ship: Celebrity Reflection
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,994
Built: 2012
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean
First Cruise: November 6
Ship: Explorer of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2000
Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
First Cruise: November 7
Ship: Celebrity Constellation
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,034
Built: 2002
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
First Cruise: November 7
Ship: AIDAbella
Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030
Built: 2008
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain) and Dubai (UAE)
Itinerary: Seven-night cruises to Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Emirates, preceded by a short Mediterranean season
First Cruise: November 7
Ship: MSC Fantasia
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300
Built: 2008
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Week-long Western Mediterranean cruises with visits to Italy, Spain and France
First Cruise: November 8
Ship: National Geographic Endurance
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 126
Built: 2020
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands
First Cruise: November 8
Ship: Enchanted Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Ten-night Southern Caribbean cruises
First Cruise: November 10
Ship: Silver Explorer
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 144
Built: 1989
Homeport: Puerto Williams (Chile)
Itinerary: Antarctica
First Cruise: November 10
Ship: Norwegian Escape
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2015
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: Eastern and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: November 13
Ship: Carnival Legend
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2002
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Itinerary: Week-long cruises to Bermuda or The Bahamas
First Cruise: November 14
Ship: Silver Cloud
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 296
Built: 1994
Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)
Itinerary: Antarctica
First Cruise: November 14
Ship: Silver Whisper
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 396
Built: 2001
Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Caribbean and Central America
First Cruise: November 17
Ship: Le Boreal
Cruise Line: Ponant
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 264
Built: 2009
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctica
First Cruise: November 17
Ship: Amadea
Cruise Line: Phoenix Reisen
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 570
Built: 1991
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: Northern Europe
First Cruise: November 18
Ship: National Geographic Resolution
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 126
Built: 2021
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands
First Cruise: November 18
Ship: Navigator of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2002
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Itinerary: West Coast and Mexican Riviera
First Cruise: November 19
Ship: Norwegian Joy
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2017
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Western Caribbean
First Cruise: November 20
Ship: Nieuw Statendam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,650
Built: 2018
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
First Cruise: November 21
Ship: Plancius
Cruise Line: Oceanwide Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 116
Built: 1979
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctica, Falkland Islands and South Georgia
First Cruise: November 23
Ship: Roald Amundsen
Cruise Line: Hurtigruten
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 530
Built: 2019
Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)
Itinerary: Antarctica and Falklands
First Cruise: November 24
Ship: Ultramarine
Cruise Line: Quark Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 199
Built: 2021
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctica
First Cruise: November 25
Ship: Hondius
Cruise Line: Oceanwide Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 196
Built: 2019
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctica, Falkland Islands and South Georgia
First Cruise: November 26
Ship: Ocean Victory
Cruise Line: Albatros Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 160
Built: 2021
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctica and South Georgia
First Cruise: November 26
Ship: Caribbean Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas
First Cruise: November 28
Ship: Queen Mary 2
Cruise Line: Cunard Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,592
Built: 2004
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: Northern Europe and Canary Islands
First Cruise: November 28
Ship: Costa Fascinosa
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000
Built: 2012
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Itinerary: Domestic Cruising in Brazil
First Cruise: November 29
Ship: SH Minerva
Cruise Line: Swan Hellenic
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 152
Built: 2021
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctica
First Cruise: November 30
Other vessels returning to service in November:
- Celebrity Silhouette (Celebrity Cruises)
- Norwegian Encore (Norwegian Cruise Line)
- Le Champlain (Ponant)
- Jewel of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)
- Adventure of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)
- Anthem of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)
- Artemis (Grand Circle)
- L’Austral (Ponant)
- Safari Explorer (UnCruise Adventures)
- La Belle de l’Adriatique (CroisiEurope)
- La Belle des Oceans (CroisiEurope)
- Coral Geographer (Coral Expeditions)
- Marella Explorer (Marella Cruises)
- National Geographic Quest (Lindblad Expeditions)
- National Geographic Explorer (Lindblad Expeditions)
- Spirit of Enderby (Heritage Expeditions)
- MSC Preziosa (MSC Cruises)
- Viking Star (Viking Cruises)