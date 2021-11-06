Here Are The Cruise Ships Resuming Service in November

According to data from the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, November will see 230 cruise ships back in operation from 64 cruise brands.

Over 40 ships are ending their operational pauses during the month, welcoming guests back to new areas and ports.

Among the highlights, Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas welcomes guests back to Puerto Rico on Nov. 7 and the Costa Fascinosa is set to relaunch service in Brazil for Costa Cruises on Nov. 29.

Here is the complete list of vessels resuming service this month:

Ship: Carnival Valor

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2004

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to Mexico

First Cruise: November 1

Ship: Star Flyer

Cruise Line: Star Clippers

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170

Built: 1992

Homeport: Málaga and Gran Canaria (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries and Transatlantic

First Cruise: November 3

Ship: Celebrity Reflection

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,994

Built: 2012

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean

First Cruise: November 6

Ship: Explorer of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2000

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

First Cruise: November 7

Ship: Celebrity Constellation

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,034

Built: 2002

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

First Cruise: November 7

Ship: AIDAbella

Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030

Built: 2008

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain) and Dubai (UAE)

Itinerary: Seven-night cruises to Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Emirates, preceded by a short Mediterranean season

First Cruise: November 7

Ship: MSC Fantasia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300

Built: 2008

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Week-long Western Mediterranean cruises with visits to Italy, Spain and France

First Cruise: November 8

Ship: National Geographic Endurance

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 126

Built: 2020

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands

First Cruise: November 8

Ship: Enchanted Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Ten-night Southern Caribbean cruises

First Cruise: November 10

Ship: Silver Explorer

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 144

Built: 1989

Homeport: Puerto Williams (Chile)

Itinerary: Antarctica

First Cruise: November 10

Ship: Norwegian Escape

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2015

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Eastern and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: November 13

Ship: Carnival Legend

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2002

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Itinerary: Week-long cruises to Bermuda or The Bahamas

First Cruise: November 14

Ship: Silver Cloud

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 296

Built: 1994

Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)

Itinerary: Antarctica

First Cruise: November 14

Ship: Silver Whisper

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 396

Built: 2001

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean and Central America

First Cruise: November 17

Ship: Le Boreal

Cruise Line: Ponant

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 264

Built: 2009

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctica

First Cruise: November 17

Ship: Amadea

Cruise Line: Phoenix Reisen

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 570

Built: 1991

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Northern Europe

First Cruise: November 18

Ship: National Geographic Resolution

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 126

Built: 2021

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands

First Cruise: November 18

Ship: Navigator of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2002

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Itinerary: West Coast and Mexican Riviera

First Cruise: November 19

Ship: Norwegian Joy

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2017

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

First Cruise: November 20

Ship: Nieuw Statendam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,650

Built: 2018

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

First Cruise: November 21

Ship: Plancius

Cruise Line: Oceanwide Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 116

Built: 1979

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctica, Falkland Islands and South Georgia

First Cruise: November 23

Ship: Roald Amundsen

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 530

Built: 2019

Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)

Itinerary: Antarctica and Falklands

First Cruise: November 24

Ship: Ultramarine

Cruise Line: Quark Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 199

Built: 2021

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctica

First Cruise: November 25

Ship: Hondius

Cruise Line: Oceanwide Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 196

Built: 2019

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctica, Falkland Islands and South Georgia

First Cruise: November 26

Ship: Ocean Victory

Cruise Line: Albatros Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 160

Built: 2021

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctica and South Georgia

First Cruise: November 26

Ship: Caribbean Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas

First Cruise: November 28

Ship: Queen Mary 2

Cruise Line: Cunard Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,592

Built: 2004

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: Northern Europe and Canary Islands

First Cruise: November 28

Ship: Costa Fascinosa

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2012

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Itinerary: Domestic Cruising in Brazil

First Cruise: November 29

Ship: SH Minerva

Cruise Line: Swan Hellenic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 152

Built: 2021

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctica

First Cruise: November 30

Other vessels returning to service in November: