230 Cruise Ships to Sail in November, Capacity Up 11.2%

Cruise capacity is up 11.2 percent in November based on just over 390,000 berths back in service for 64 brands and 230 cruise ships, up from 206 ships in October, according to the latest Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

The ships are an average size of 1,707 guests each at 100 percent double occupancy, with the average pulled down by a large fleet of smaller luxury and expedition ships that are back in action worldwide.

Top Brands by Capacity in November

Royal Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line

MSC Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

AIDA Cruises

Celebrity Cruises

Costa Cruises

TUI Cruises

Holland America Line

With 17 ships set to sail in November, the Royal Caribbean International bra leads the restart with 17 percent of available cruise capacity globally, helped in part by having its four Oasis-class ships back in service with the Oasis and Symphony cruising from Miami, the Allure from Port Everglades and the Harmony from Port Canaveral.

Those four ships will be joined by a fifth Oasis-class vessel when the new Wonder of the Seas arrives in Port Everglades in the spring.

Carnival Cruise Line has 12.3 percent of available cruise capacity, highlighted by its new Mardi Gras sailing from Port Canaveral on LNG fuel.