Viking Orion Calls in St. Thomas

Viking Orion

The Viking Orion is scheduled to call in St. Thomas on Sunday. 

The Orion will dock at The West Indian Company Limited (WICO) port at 7:30 a.m. as part of its 15-day “West Indies Treasures” cruise, which stops in nine destinations, according to a press release. 

“It is a pleasure to welcome Viking Orion to the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said WICO Interim President & CEO Anthony Ottley. “We have a safe, exciting and excellent in-port experience to offer her passengers, and we look forward to a relationship that goes from strength to strength,” he added.

 USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte continues to be optimistic about long-term forecasts for the eventual return of cruise ship arrivals to the Territory.

“Slowly but surely we will get back to our pre-pandemic numbers, and we’re so grateful to our cruise partners for working with us to help us get there. We’re glad to see St. Thomas is still a top destination for cruise passengers, and we look forward to continuing to improve our cruise product,” he noted.

