First Photos: Sylvia Earle Sea Trials

The Sylvia Earle is back from her sea trials having passed her performance and benchmarking tests for owner SunStone Ships.

The vessel is expected to launch commercial operations in 2022 for Aurora Expeditions, which is chartering the ship on a long-term deal from SunStone.

Part of the Infinity class of new ships being build by SunStone in China for the expedition market, she is one of seven newbuilds in a series, with Greg Mortimer, Ocean Explorer and Ocean Victory already delivered.

The Ocean Odyssey and Ocean Albatros follow in 2022.