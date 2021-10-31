Tarragona

First Photos: Sylvia Earle Sea Trials

Sylvia Earle

The Sylvia Earle is back from her sea trials having passed her performance and benchmarking tests for owner SunStone Ships.

The vessel is expected to launch commercial operations in 2022 for Aurora Expeditions, which is chartering the ship on a long-term deal from SunStone.

Sylvia Earle

Part of the Infinity class of new ships being build by SunStone in China for the expedition market, she is one of seven newbuilds in a series, with Greg Mortimer, Ocean Explorer and Ocean Victory already delivered.

Sylvia Earle

The Ocean Odyssey and Ocean Albatros follow in 2022.

