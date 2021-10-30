New Virgin Cruise Ship Gets Her Colors

The Valiant Lady now has her colors, as the final touches are being putting on the hull of the second cruise ship for Virgin Voyages in Palermo, Sicily.

Delivered earlier this year to start up Virgin Voyages, the 2,770-guest ship is expected to start sailing early 2022.

The Valiant Lady will officially make her debut in the UK before heading to Barcelona to sail the Med in the summer.

With dates ranging from March 18 through May 14, 2022, the Valiant Lady will sail on a series of three new itineraries, including a mix of three-night, 11-night and 12-night voyages.

The hull art on the Valiant Lady was created by artist Hillary Wilson, where the new mermaid celebrates the strong, beautiful, friendly and modern embodiment of a black American woman, according to a press release Virgin issued over the summer.

"Like the Scarlet Lady that came before her, the Valiant Lady will feature a glamorous new mermaid at the helm. Virgin Voyages’ leading ladies, its mermaids, are an important symbol for the brand and meant to keep guests safe on their voyage," the cruise line said.