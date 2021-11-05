Royal Caribbean Group Pushes Back Most New Ship Deliveries

Following its third quarter earnings call last week, an SEC filing from Royal Caribbean Group detailed delivery dates for the company's line up of new ships, totaling approximately 48,000 berths and also confirming pushed back delivery timelines.
The updated timelines take into account delays from the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain issues and helps the company moderate capacity growth.
- Royal Caribbean's Icon ships will now be delivered in 2023, 2025 and 2026. The second and third ships will see one year added to their introductions.
- An unnamed Oasis-class ship ordered for Royal Caribbean international from Chantiers de l'Atlantique will now join the fleet in the second quarter of 2024 as opposed to 2023.
- The fourth Celebrity Edge class ship, following the Edge, Apex and Beyond, will now join the fleet in late 2023 as opposed to 2022.
- A previously ordered fifth Edge class ship for Celebrity will now be delivered in 2025, which is contingent upon completion of contractual conditions and financing, according to the company.
- TUI's Mein Schiff 7 will now sail in the second quarter of 2024 instead of 2023.
- Silversea's next generation ships that were originally scheudled to be delivered in 2022 and 2023 will now debut in 2023 and 2024.