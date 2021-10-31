Royal Caribbean's World Cruise is 70% Sold Out

Royal Caribbean's 274-night world cruise aboard the Serenade of the Seas is 70 percent booked after going on sale recently to just former loyalty members.

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley said the average price of a room is $75,000 for a standard balcony cabin, which would mean a ticket price of $136 per person assuming double occupancy.

"The Royal Suite sold within a week at $760,000 and all of these suites have booked with non-refundable deposits, so even we were taken a back by the Unbelievable response of our loyalty customers," said Bayley.

"The fact that within a week we were 70 percent booked on a ship that carries around 2,100 guests and is on a nine month world cruise was just remarkable and I think that's indicative of what we're seeing."