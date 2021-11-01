Here Are The Cruise Ships Sailing in November

November will see 230 cruise ships back in operation from 64 cruise brands, representing well over half of global capacity, according to the new Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, detailing each ship sailing this month.

The numbers have continued to grow since February 2021, when only 14 ships were cruising, and compared to November 2020, when only 16 ships were in operation as the industry is continuing its aggressive restart globally.

[Download the Cruise Ships in Service Report here]

Key Cruise Restart Highlights

The biggest operator in November is once again Royal Caribbean International, which will welcome another five ships back in operation with the Explorer, and the Adventure moving to Galveston, plus the Anthem, Jewel and Navigator, the latter of which will usher in a new era for Royal Caribbean sailing on the West Coast.

Carnival Cruise Line is the second biggest operator for the month of November, with 15 ships and just under 50,000 berths back in service, with the Valor relaunching service from New Orleans and the Legend sailing from Baltimore on November 14.

For MSC, the big news is the MSC Seashore, which will head to the United States and sail from Miami starting in the middle of November; the ship will be christened at Ocean Cay.

Norwegian Cruise Line will see more vessels back in service too, with the Escape returning to Port Canaveral on November 13 and the Encore resuming service following her Alaska season, sailing from Miami on November 14 while the Joy starts her Miami-based program on November 20.

Another Carnival Corp. brand, Princess Cruises, has a strong month planned with seven ships sailing and over 23,000 berths back in revenue operation, with the additions of the Enchanted and Caribbean Princesses, both sailing roundtrip cruises from Port Everglades.

In the small-ship market, Silversea is seeing three ships resume cruising, with the Cloud and Explorer launching their Antarctica seasons from Chile, and the Silver Whisper restarting service on November 17.

[Download the Cruise Ships in Service Report here]