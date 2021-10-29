Fleet Update: Location and Status of Every MSC Cruises Ship

MSC Cruises currently has 10 cruise ships back in revenue operations in Europe, the Caribbean and the Red Sea. The company will also be returning to Brazil and South Africa over the next weeks with two more ships.

Cruise Industry News has gathered the location and status of every MSC ship as of Oct. 29, 2021.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seashore is concluding its inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean before it begins its Caribbean one, scheduled to start on Nov. 20. The vessel is currently offering a seven-night itinerary that features visits to Italy, France, Spain and Malta.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Europe

After entering service in May, the MSC Virtuosa is presently wrapping up a series of sailings in Western Europe. The ship is sailing 10-night cruises to Italy, Portugal, Spain and more ahead of its inaugural season in Middle East.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Genoa-based MSC Grandiosa is another MSC vessel sailing in the Western Mediterranean. The Meraviglia-class ship is currently sailing a seven-night itinerary to Italy and Spain.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Red Sea

The MSC Bellissima sailed to Saudi Arabia in July, ahead of a season in the Red Sea. The vessel is presently offering sailings from the Port of Jeddah, visiting Egypt and Jordan.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seaview recently returned to the Mediterranean after spending the summer sailing in Northern Europe. The vessel is now offering a series of short cruises to Italy, Spain and France before it crosses the Atlantic ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Caribbean

The MSC Meraviglia welcomed guests back in August and is currently in service in the Caribbean. The Miami-based vessel is offering seven-night itineraries to Jamaica, Mexico, the Bahamas and more.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seaside is another MSC ship back in service and has been sailing in Europe since May. The vessel is presently concluding a season in the Western Mediterranean ahead of its inaugural winter season in Brazil.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Crossing the Atlantic

After a short season in the Mediterranean, the MSC Preziosa is now crossing the Atlantic on its way to Brazil. Starting on Nov. 5, the Fantasia-class ship is offering a series of cruises in the country, sailing from Santos.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The MSC Divina is offering Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries out of Port Canaveral since September.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Magnifica is currently sailing a seven-night itinerary with calls in Greece, Croatia and Italy.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Canary Islands

After spending the summer in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Splendida currently offers 11-night cruises to the Canary Islands and Madeira. The itinerary sails from Italy and also includes stops in continental Spain.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

With its first cruise scheduled in November, the MSC Fantasia is currently spending its operational pause in Civitavecchia, Italy.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Trieste, Italy

The MSC Poesia remains docked in the Italian port of Trieste where it’s currently spending the operational pause. With its world cruise now cancelled, the vessel is set to resume service in May 2022.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: La Valletta, Malta

The MSC Orchestra – which is in service in the Eastern Mediterranean since June – recently concluded its first post-pandemic season. Currently docked in Malta, the vessel is now being prepared for a winter season in South Africa.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Genoa, Italy

The MSC Musica remains on operational pause after its replacement in the South Africa program with the MSC Orchestra. The vessel – which is docked in Genoa – is now scheduled to resume service in June 2022.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,712 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Naples, Italy

The MSC Opera is spending the operational pause in Italy and is presently docked in the Port of Naples.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,560 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: La Valletta, Malta

The MSC Lirica is currently docked near the Palumbo Group Shipyard in La Valletta, Malta.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Trieste, Italy

With its winter season in South America cancelled, the MSC Sinfonia remains docked in Trieste, along with the MSC Poesia.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Armonia returned to Italy a few months ago, after spending most of the operational pause in the Bahamas. The ship is now sailing in the Western Mediterranean, near the island of Sicily.