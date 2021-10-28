Icon of the Seas Gets First 307-Ton LNG Fuel Tank Installed

Royal Caribbean International has posted a video of the installation of the first of the two LNG fuel tanks that the new Icon of the Seas will boast.

The fuel tank – which Royal Caribbean brands “game-changing” – weighs 307 tons and measures 90 feet (27 meters) in length. According to the cruise line, they are the largest LNG (liquefied natural gas) fuel tanks in the cruise industry.

The 5,000-passenger ship will be the cruise line’s first ship powered by LNG. Its construction is underway at Meyer Turku shipyard. The vessel is set to debut in fall 2023.

The cruise line said that LNG makes for “virtually zero sulfur dioxides and particulates” and a “significant reduction in nitrous oxides.” The ship will also use shore power connectivity to remove emissions while connected at port, as well as advanced waste heat recovery systems that repurpose heat to be used as energy onboard.

The Icon of the Seas is the first ship in the cruise line’s new Icon Class. Royal Caribbean said that the vessel will “make waves” with a mix of innovations and adventures “cruising’s never seen before.”

The ship will be a significant milestone in the cruise line’s journey to becoming emission-free and building a “clean-energy future,” Royal Caribbean wrote.

“Decades of continuous improvement in energy efficiency and ocean conservation will be evident throughout the Icon,” the cruise line shared.