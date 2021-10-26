Cruises Are Back in Abu Dhabi with Updated Health Protocols

The cruise industry is back in Abu Dhabi as over 100 ship calls are scheduled at the cruise terminals in Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island, which are owned and operated by AD Ports Group, for the season.

In September, DCT Abu Dhabi representatives, in partnership with AD Ports Groups and Tourism365, outlined the latest cruise offerings and explained why tourists should choose the emirate for their next seafaring adventure for fully vaccinated travelers.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming travellers to Abu Dhabi and to see the resurgence of the sea cruise industry,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “Over the past few years, our cruise industry has witnessed unprecedented growth, allowing us to offer seafaring travellers unforgettable experiences when they visit the UAE capital. This year, we look forward to welcoming a host of cruise ships to our terminals and providing guests with the opportunity to discover both the amazing attractions within our emirate and its tranquil surrounding waters.”

Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Cruise Business at AD Ports Group, said: “We are excited to welcome vaccinated cruise passengers at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach with our world-famous Emirati hospitality. We have the best-in-class measures in place to ensure the wellbeing of passengers and crew, in line with Abu Dhabi’s health and safety protocols, and are confident that we are well prepared for the resumption of regular cruise activities in the emirate.”

Roula Jouny, Executive Director for Tourism365, said: “The addition of these new cruise experiences only strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a one-of-a-kind destination that boasts a wide variety of unique and remarkable offerings. At Capital Experience we seek to provide our partners and clients with seamless and memorable experiences, and by working closely with DCT Abu Dhabi, we are able to deliver on this promise. We look forward to our participation at the Seatrade Conference to showcase Abu Dhabi’s readiness to welcome global travellers and venture even further in the local and regional cruise industry.”