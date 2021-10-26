Advertisement

Costa Toscana Completes Successful Sea Trial Program

Costa Toscana

The new Costa Toscana has completed a successful set of sea trials. 

Under construction at Meyer Turku this is another key step towards delivery, scheduled for December 2021.

At the same time, the LNG-powered ship saw the yard carry out the second part of the traditional "coin ceremony," attended by the ship's captain Pietro Sinisi, and by the shipyard and the company’s management.

Following the maritime tradition, some commemorative coins were placed on the ship, as a good luck charm for crew members, guests and future itineraries.

Costa Toscana

Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises, commented: "These additional key steps in the completion of the Costa Toscana confirm our commitment to evolution towards an increasingly sustainable cruise model. At the same time Costa Toscana, thanks to her excellent and innovative services, will be able to attract new cruise guests, helping us to consolidate our presence in the Mediterranean and our gradual restart plan".

Costa Toscana's first cruise will homeport from Savona, Italy, on March 5, 2022, with a week-long itinerary that includes Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome.

Following her debut, the new flagship will remain deployed in the Western Mediterranean throughout the year.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Incheon

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

NIT

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide