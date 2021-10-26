Costa Toscana Completes Successful Sea Trial Program

The new Costa Toscana has completed a successful set of sea trials.

Under construction at Meyer Turku this is another key step towards delivery, scheduled for December 2021.

At the same time, the LNG-powered ship saw the yard carry out the second part of the traditional "coin ceremony," attended by the ship's captain Pietro Sinisi, and by the shipyard and the company’s management.

Following the maritime tradition, some commemorative coins were placed on the ship, as a good luck charm for crew members, guests and future itineraries.

Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises, commented: "These additional key steps in the completion of the Costa Toscana confirm our commitment to evolution towards an increasingly sustainable cruise model. At the same time Costa Toscana, thanks to her excellent and innovative services, will be able to attract new cruise guests, helping us to consolidate our presence in the Mediterranean and our gradual restart plan".

Costa Toscana's first cruise will homeport from Savona, Italy, on March 5, 2022, with a week-long itinerary that includes Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome.

Following her debut, the new flagship will remain deployed in the Western Mediterranean throughout the year.