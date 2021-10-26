Coral Expeditions Adds Two Christmas 2021 Voyages

Coral Expeditions has launched two new voyages for this year’s Christmas season. Sailing onboard the new vessel, the Coral Geographer, the two 14-night all-inclusive itineraries combine Queensland’s reef and outback.

According to a press release, the voyages feature a private charter flight to Longreach to spend an immersive day in the Queensland outback and a private sailing yacht to a Whitsundays beach lunch. Guests will also partake in two gala dinners onboard that showcase ten Australian wines selected from the “Exceptional” category of Langton’s Classification. Along the way, the ship will call on many of the remote islands and reefs of the Great Barrier Reef marine park with dolphins, rays and turtles. Further encounters with nature will be had on guided nature walks at Lizard and Magnetic islands, Coral said.

“The Christmas season is traditionally a time to celebrate with family and friends. Our vision is to deliver an expedition occasion like no other. It has been a trying time for all over the past two years, and we want our guests to get back to travel with a quintessential Queensland experience here at home,” noted Coral Expeditions’ Commercial Director, Jeff Gillies.

According to the press release, special events of the voyages include:

“A Day in the Outback” – Guests will be transported by private jet to Longreach in the heart of the Queensland outback where they will lunch in a classic pub and observe an outback sunset at Rosebank station homestead, before jetting back to the ship for the night;

“Sailing Yacht to a Whitsundays Lunch” – Guests will set sail on a chartered yacht to Whitehaven Beach where they will relax with champagne and enjoy a “barefoot luxe seafood luncheon on white sand” before returning to the Coral Geographer at sunset;

“Two Evenings with Australia’s Finest Wines” – Guests will partake in a comparative tasting of 10 wines at two gala dinners. Selected from the highest "Exceptional" category of Langton's Classification (the guide to Australian fine wine), these wines are paired with “the best of Queensland’s produce,” Coral said.

Further highlights of the expedition are:

• Queensland’s Lizard and Magnetic Islands with guided nature walks, snorkeling and kayaking activities

• Diving and snorkeling in the waters of Osprey Reef and Ribbon Reef #5

• Meeting with the traditional owners on the UNESCO World Heritage-listed K’gari (Fraser Island) and enjoying bush tucker talks and tastes in the rainforest surrounds

• Guidance and storytelling from onboard guests including Master Reef Guide Katie Tuesley and outback expert Alan ‘Smithy’ Smith

• Exploring wildlife and the marine species of the Great Barrier Reef and Great Sandy Marine Park including dolphins, dugongs, sharks, rays, and turtles during the annual hatching season.

• Antechamber Bay and Western River Cove for the exploration of Kangaroo Island’s north coast

The first voyage, To the Heart of the Reef & Outback, departs Cairns on Dec. 5, 2021, and arrives in Brisbane 14 nights later. The second departs from Brisbane on Dec. 20, 2021, and arrives in Cairns 14 nights later. Prices start from $11,990 per person for a twin-share cabin. The voyages are on sale now.