MSC Cruises Invites Artists Worldwide to Design Hull of Euribia

MSC Cruises is giving artists and designers around the world the opportunity to design the hull of the Euribia – the cruise line’s LNG-powered ship currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint Nazaire, France.

According to a press release, the aim of this initiative is “to communicate the importance of respect for the environment.”

The design contest, which opens today, on International Artists’ Day, is a first for MSC Cruises.

“The winning design will be yet another sign of our ongoing commitment to protecting the oceans and achieving net-zero operations, an ambitious goal that we have set for ourselves to reach by 2050 or sooner. And through this contest, the MSC Euribia as she sails the world will be proudly showcasing this important message of our commitment on her hull for all to see,” said Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago.

The 4,888-passenger Euribia will come into service in 2023 and become the second LNG-powered ship in the MSC Cruises fleet, marking another step in the cruise line’s aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. According to the press release, Euribia’s engines have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 21 percent compared to standard fuels while also virtually eliminating other air emissions.

“We are a family company with over 300 years of maritime heritage, all we do and ever did is shipping. The sea is our livelihood and our passion. For this and more since our early days, we focused on looking after it for the next generations. Today this means that at MSC Cruises we are not only equipping our ships with the latest and most advanced environmental technologies and solutions. We also fund research and invest directly to support the accelerated development of next-generation solutions and embrace innovative technologies to minimize our impact, and protect and preserve our precious marine ecosystems,” Vago explained.

The ship is named after the ancient goddess Eurybia who harnessed the winds, weather and constellations to master the seas.

According to MSC, only one winner will have their artwork showcased on the ship’s hull, as a sailing outdoor gallery for the world to see. Five further shortlist finalists will also have their designs displayed in an exhibition onboard the Euribia, where guests can enjoy the art and its important message for years to come.

The entries will be judged by a panel of international judges including sand artist Jben, known for his large sand frescoes that wash away with the tide, architect Martin Francis and Vago himself. Jben has traveled the world sculpting beach art in the United States, France, Morocco, Holland and Portugal, to raise awareness of sea-related environmental issues and encourage marine protection and preservation.