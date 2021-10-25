AIDAcosma Launched

The AIDAcosma completed her first voyage on the river Ems as the new ship sailed from the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg to Eemshaven on Oct. 23.

AIDA Cruises said that two tugs pulled the ship backwards through the dock lock of Meyer Werft. The ship then passed through the Weener Friesenbrücke and Jann Berghaus bridges without any problems.

This was the ninth Ems passage of an AIDA ship since 2007. Numerous people were said to have followed the passage from the Ems dikes and watched the AIDAcosma on her voyage from Papenburg to Eemshaven.

From Eemshaven, the AIDAcosma will undergo her sea trials and further outfitting.

The 183,900-ton, 5,400-passenger ship is AIDA's second newbuilding fueled by LNG. In addition to the features familiar from AIDAnova, such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360-degree stage, the TV studio and the Body & Soul Organic Spa, guests can expect many other highlights: a climbing wall, a Fun Park with double water slides, and a spacious pool deck at the stern, which extends across the entire width of the ship. Guests can also enjoy some 17 restaurants and 23 bars.

Further details on the launch of AIDAcosma will be announced at a later date.