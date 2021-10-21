Viking Starts Sailing From Port Everglades for 2021-2022 Winter Season

Viking has sailed from Port Everglades for the first time. The 930-guest Viking Orion left the port on Oct. 20. Its sister ship, the Viking Star, will begin sailing from Port Everglades on Nov. 6.

Both ships will sail on a variety of itineraries in the Caribbean and Central America through 2022, according to a press release.

"Viking's arrival diversifies Port Everglades' fleet with a new brand that focuses on history, culture and exploration for curious travelers," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director, Jonathan Daniels.

"We are honored that Viking has selected Port Everglades for their 2021-2022 winter cruise season and wish them great success in the Florida-Caribbean market," he added.