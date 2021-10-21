Antarctica Update: Major Operators Confirm Plans

The 2021-2022 Antarctica season is starting to shape up as more and more expedition operators confirm their plans. With Argentina and Chile opening to international travelers soon, more than 15 vessels are returning to the continent over the next few months.
Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest plans from some of the key brands operating in the market.
Ponant
First sailing: October 31, 2021
Ships: Le Commandant Charcot, Le Lyrial, L’Austral and Le Boreal
Homeports: Punta Arenas (Chile) and Ushuaia (Argentina)
Ponant is planning a three-ship season in Antarctica starting from Oct. 31. The luxury expedition operator is offering sailings from both Ushuaia and Punta Arenas.
In the inaugural season, the LNG-powered icebreaker Le Commandant Charcot – featuring a stronger hull – will be the highlight of Ponant’s deployment. The vessel is set to take guests deeper in Antarctica.
Lindblad Expeditions
First sailing: November 3, 2021
Ships: National Geographic Resolution, National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Explorer
Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Lindblad Expeditions is returning to Antarctica for the 2021-2022 season, kicking off on Nov. 3, 2021. The operator announced in a press release that it will have three ships in the region, including the recently delivered National Geographic Resolution. The vessels will be based in Ushuaia.
Hurtigruten Expeditions
First sailing: November 8, 2021
Ships: Roald Amundsen and Fram
Homeports: Punta Arenas (Chile)
Hurtigruten Expeditions is returning to Antarctica in November with the battery hybrid powered Roald Amundsen and the Fram.
Both will be departing from Punta Arenas, Chile and bringing guests to the Antarctica Peninsula, the Scotia Sea, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and more.
Silversea Expeditions
First sailing: November 10, 2021
Ships: Silver Cloud, Silver Wind and Silver Explorer
Homeports: Puerto Williams and Punta Arenas (Chile); King George Island (Antarctica)
Three Silversea ships are returning to Antarctica starting from November. The Silver Cloud, the Silver Wind and the Silver Explorer were previously slated to sail from Argentina but will now depart from two Chilean ports – Punta Arenas and Puerto Williams.
The luxury operator is also planning Antarctica-based expeditions, with the Silver Explorer offering fly-cruise service from King George Island.
Crystal Cruises
First sailing: November 18, 2021
Ships: Crystal Endeavor
Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina)
The new Crystal Endeavor – Crystal Cruises’ first expedition vessel – is set to debut in Antarctica in November.
Sailing from Ushuaia, the ship is offering eight expeditions in the region, visiting the Antarctica Circle, the Weddell Sea, South Georgia, the Antarctica Peninsula and more.
Atlas Ocean Voyages
First sailing: November 19, 2021
Ships: World Navigator
Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina) Atlas Ocean Voyages confirmed its debut in Antarctica in November with the newly launched World Navigator.
The 200-guest vessel will homeport in Ushuaia, with a private jet transporting its passengers to and from Argentina.
Quark Expeditions
First sailing: November 25, 2021
Ships: Ultramarine
Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina) Quark Expeditions confirmed its return to Antarctica in a social media post. “With ports and airports in Argentina set to welcome international travelers on Nov. 1, 2021, we’re excited to announce our Antarctic 21/22 season will officially launch on Nov. 25,” the operator said.
The new Ultramarine will be sailing from Ushuaia and spend its entire inaugural season in the region.
Swan Hellenic
First sailing: November 30, 2021
Ships: SH Minerva
Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina) Swan Hellenic recently confirmed that its inaugural cruises exploring Antarctica will be sailing from Argentina as planned.
The new purpose-designed ice-class flagship SH Minerva is offering a series of expeditions in the region from the Port of Ushuaia from Nov. 30.
Scenic Cruises
First sailing: January 7, 2022
Ships: Scenic Eclipse
Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Scenic announced that the Scenic Eclipse will recommence its luxury expedition voyages to Antarctica in early 2022.
Departing from Ushuaia, the ship will welcome guests back in the region on Jan. 7.