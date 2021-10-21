Antarctica Update: Major Operators Confirm Plans

The 2021-2022 Antarctica season is starting to shape up as more and more expedition operators confirm their plans. With Argentina and Chile opening to international travelers soon, more than 15 vessels are returning to the continent over the next few months.

Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest plans from some of the key brands operating in the market.

Ponant

First sailing: October 31, 2021

Ships: Le Commandant Charcot, Le Lyrial, L’Austral and Le Boreal

Homeports: Punta Arenas (Chile) and Ushuaia (Argentina)

Ponant is planning a three-ship season in Antarctica starting from Oct. 31. The luxury expedition operator is offering sailings from both Ushuaia and Punta Arenas.

In the inaugural season, the LNG-powered icebreaker Le Commandant Charcot – featuring a stronger hull – will be the highlight of Ponant’s deployment. The vessel is set to take guests deeper in Antarctica.

Lindblad Expeditions

First sailing: November 3, 2021

Ships: National Geographic Resolution, National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Explorer

Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Lindblad Expeditions is returning to Antarctica for the 2021-2022 season, kicking off on Nov. 3, 2021. The operator announced in a press release that it will have three ships in the region, including the recently delivered National Geographic Resolution. The vessels will be based in Ushuaia.

Hurtigruten Expeditions

First sailing: November 8, 2021

Ships: Roald Amundsen and Fram

Homeports: Punta Arenas (Chile)

Hurtigruten Expeditions is returning to Antarctica in November with the battery hybrid powered Roald Amundsen and the Fram.

Both will be departing from Punta Arenas, Chile and bringing guests to the Antarctica Peninsula, the Scotia Sea, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and more.

Silversea Expeditions

First sailing: November 10, 2021

Ships: Silver Cloud, Silver Wind and Silver Explorer

Homeports: Puerto Williams and Punta Arenas (Chile); King George Island (Antarctica)

Three Silversea ships are returning to Antarctica starting from November. The Silver Cloud, the Silver Wind and the Silver Explorer were previously slated to sail from Argentina but will now depart from two Chilean ports – Punta Arenas and Puerto Williams.

The luxury operator is also planning Antarctica-based expeditions, with the Silver Explorer offering fly-cruise service from King George Island.

Crystal Cruises

First sailing: November 18, 2021

Ships: Crystal Endeavor

Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina)

The new Crystal Endeavor – Crystal Cruises’ first expedition vessel – is set to debut in Antarctica in November.

Sailing from Ushuaia, the ship is offering eight expeditions in the region, visiting the Antarctica Circle, the Weddell Sea, South Georgia, the Antarctica Peninsula and more.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

First sailing: November 19, 2021

Ships: World Navigator

Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina) Atlas Ocean Voyages confirmed its debut in Antarctica in November with the newly launched World Navigator.

The 200-guest vessel will homeport in Ushuaia, with a private jet transporting its passengers to and from Argentina.

Quark Expeditions

First sailing: November 25, 2021

Ships: Ultramarine

Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina) Quark Expeditions confirmed its return to Antarctica in a social media post. “With ports and airports in Argentina set to welcome international travelers on Nov. 1, 2021, we’re excited to announce our Antarctic 21/22 season will officially launch on Nov. 25,” the operator said.

The new Ultramarine will be sailing from Ushuaia and spend its entire inaugural season in the region.

Swan Hellenic

First sailing: November 30, 2021

Ships: SH Minerva

Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina) Swan Hellenic recently confirmed that its inaugural cruises exploring Antarctica will be sailing from Argentina as planned.

The new purpose-designed ice-class flagship SH Minerva is offering a series of expeditions in the region from the Port of Ushuaia from Nov. 30.

Scenic Cruises

First sailing: January 7, 2022

Ships: Scenic Eclipse

Homeports: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Scenic announced that the Scenic Eclipse will recommence its luxury expedition voyages to Antarctica in early 2022.

Departing from Ushuaia, the ship will welcome guests back in the region on Jan. 7.