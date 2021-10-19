Seven Celebrity Ships to Sail in Europe in 2023

Celebrity Cruises today announced its exciting European deployment for 2023, which will offer more than 45 overnight stays in 11 different cities on seven ships including the Beyond, Edge, Apex, Silhouette, Constellation, Infinity and Reflection.

Cruises will range from four to 13 nights, and more seven-night sailings are available than ever before, the company said.

“With all three of our industry-leading Edge Series ships sailing in Europe complemented by four additional stunning ships in our fleet, Celebrity will sail the continent in unrivalled luxury. From our new, exciting itineraries and our return to some of the most popular cities in the world, we have so much planned in Europe for 2023 and we’re really looking forward to sharing the culture and charm of this region with our guests as they Journey WonderFULL with us,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

Among the highlights, the Celebrity Apex will depart from her home port of Amsterdam on a nine-night sailing around the Norwegian Fjords, featuring a visit to Oslo and returning to Flam.

Additionally, Celebrity Apex will be the first ship in the fleet to visit Egypt since 2012, with a brand-new 10-night sailing around Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean.

The Celebrity Beyond will return to Europe, following her 2022 debut season, sailing the Eastern Mediterranean from Rome.

Other highlights of Celebrity’s 2023 Europe season include:

● Celebrity Infinity will journey through the best of Spain and Portugal on a series of nine-night sailings out of her homeport of Lisbon.

● Celebrity Infinity will also sail from Athens, along with Celebrity Constellation, offering a variety of sailings through Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean.

● Guests on Celebrity Reflection will be treated to famous Santorini sunsets, thanks to the unique late- night stays and stops in popular Greek islands, such as Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes.