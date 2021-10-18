MSC Ready to Welcome International Guests for Winter 2021-22 Caribbean Sailings in U.S.

MSC Cruises has welcomed the U.S. government’s announcement that Nov. 8 will be the date that international travelers from many parts of the world can enter the country provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The cruise line described the news as “a tremendous boost” for European-based and other international tourists wanting to holiday in the Caribbean during its winter 2021-22 sailing season.

MSC Cruises has three of its ships sailing from Florida for the entire season – the cruise line’s new flagship MSC Seashore, the MSC Meraviglia and the MSC Divina. The line’s ships will welcome non-U.S. residents onboard from Nov. 8.

“We have eagerly awaited the U.S. Administration’s date to re-open the country for fully vaccinated travelers from many parts of the world that love to cruise. The Caribbean is a popular destination for our guests from across Europe and other regions of the world, particularly during the winter, and many more of them will now be able to fly to both Miami and Orlando to board our three ships that offer a range of different itineraries in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Costa Rica, Mexico and our unique private island in The Bahamas, MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve. This news means that the many guests who are already booked to sail with us out of North America can now have their cruise holiday fully confirmed,” Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said.

According to a press release, the Seashore will be based in Miami from Nov. 20, following her official naming ceremony at Ocean Cay. The Meraviglia from Nov. 28 will move to her new homeport of Port Canaveral, Orlando and the Divina will move to Miami with a range of three-, seven- and 11-night cruises. The three ships will operate several different Caribbean itineraries throughout the winter season and all itineraries will include a call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Cruises’ Fly & Cruise packages offer flights from key European cities and other international air hubs around the world to join the company’s three Florida-based ships for winter holidays in the Caribbean.

The U.S. government has said that from Nov. 8 non-U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated with a World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine, including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, will be allowed to enter the USA.

To sail with MSC Cruises, guests aged 12 years and above need to have a complete set of vaccine shots received more than 14 days before the start of their cruise and all guests from two years above will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test at embarkation.

MSC Cruises will also require non-U.S. residents to have a COVID-19 insurance policy. The insurance needs to cover against COVID-19 related risks, such as holiday cancellation, interruption, repatriation expenses, quarantine, medical assistance and related expenses, as well as hospitalization and it is important that the policy also includes coverage in the case of being a close contact.