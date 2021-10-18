Riviera Back as Second Oceania Ship Resumes Service in Europe

A second ship is restarting service for Oceania Cruises today, as the Riviera welcomes guests back in Greece.

Sailing from Piraeus, the vessel is returning to guest operations with a ten-night Eastern Mediterranean voyage.

The one-way itinerary features visits to seven ports, in three different countries, including four Greek Islands – Santorini, Patmos, Rhodes and Katakolon. Other stops are Croatia’s Dubrovnik and Italy’s Bari and Ravenna.

Located in Northern Italy, the Port of Trieste serves as the final destination for the cruise and will see an overnight call..

Built in 2012, the 1,250-guest Riviera features offer 625 staterooms, according to Oceania Cruises, are among the largest at sea.

The upper-premium vessel also has 10 dining venues – six of which are open-seating, gourmet restaurants – including a French bistro by Master Chef Jacques Pépin.

Other facilities include the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and the Culinary Center, where guests can take cooking lessons with Oceania’s chefs.

Interior design highlights include a Lalique-designed grand staircase and elegant public rooms, featuring rich woods, marble and granite, fine wool carpets and lustrous leather.

Before crossing the Atlantic in November, the Riviera is set to sail additional Mediterranean voyages, which include visits to Spain, France and more.

Starting in December, the 65,000-ton vessel offers a series of Caribbean voyages from Miami for the 2021-2022 winter season. Itineraries feature visits to Mexico, Belize, St. Maarten, Barbados and more.

Oceania Cruises resumed guest service in September, with the Marina. After a 524-days operational pause, the vessel welcomed the passengers back in Denmark, for a series of cruises to Western Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Greek Isles.

A third vessel is restarting commercial operations for the brand in 2021, the Insignia. On Dec. 21, the ship is set to kick off the epic six-month-long "Around the World in 180 Days" voyage from Miami.

The balance of the Oceania fleet is currently scheduled to resume commercia operations in 2022.