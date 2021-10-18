Dream Cruises Celebrates 5th Birthday With Special Offers

Dream Cruises is inviting cruise lovers to celebrate its fifth birthday in November with a variety of special offers and promotions across its fleet in the region, entitled “Hi 5 on the High Seas." Guests whose birthday falls in November will also be treated to a complimentary birthday package onboard Dream Cruises as part of the festivities, the cruise line said.

“We are truly thrilled to be celebrating Dream Cruises’ fifth birthday! It really feels like only yesterday that we welcomed our first ship, Genting Dream, to Asia in 2016 and we couldn’t be prouder of how quickly the brand has established itself in the region,” said Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises. “In five short years, Dream Cruises has expanded to a fleet of three ships, soon to be joined by our new Global Class currently being built in Germany, and have been honored with numerous awards, highlighted by Genting Dream and World Dream’s inclusion in the world’s top ten Large Resort Ships in the Berlitz Cruising and Cruise Guide 2020.”

Goh said that Dream Cruises was “extremely proud” to have been the first cruise company to restart cruising in Asia since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(C)ollectively across our fleet, Dream Cruises has welcomed close to 330,000 guests to date. I would like to specifically recognize the resilience of the brand and the hard work of our crew and staff to make cruises possible again during these challenging times,” he noted.

To celebrate this occasion and to thank Dream Cruises’ guests, the cruise line has prepared a selection of deals and promotions in November.

According to a press release, Dream Cruises will kick off the celebrations with a “Hi 5 on the High Seas” 50-percent-off flash sale for Genting Dream sailings in Hong Kong and fares starting at $205 for itineraries on World Dream in Singapore. Onboard, a special celebration will also be held, the cruise line said.

For people born in November, Dream Cruises is offering five lucky guests on every cruise across the fleet during November the chance to celebrate their birthdays with a “free birthday package filled with surprises and goodies.”

“If your birthday falls in the month of November, simply be one of the first five guests to register on the official Dream Cruises website at least seven days before your particular cruise departure in November for a festive experience including birthday decorations in your cabin, a personalized birthday cake and a bottle of sparkling wine,” Dream Cruises wrote.

Throughout November, guests can also enjoy discounts and offers onboard the fleet with retail savings of up to 75 percent on selected designer goods and merchandise at The Dream Boutiques. The Crystal Life Spa will also offer a five-hour “5-Step Journey of Dreams” treatment combining a Himalayan Salt Stone Massage with a selection of beauty therapies.

Additionally, on select sailings in November, special events and activities onboard Dream Cruises will "boost the party atmosphere" for guests.

On the Nov. 3-6 cruise on the Genting Dream and November cruise on the World Dream, guests can enjoy complimentary birthday cookies in their cabins, a "special birthday celebration ceremony" with cake cutting, upgraded menus, set dinners and up to 50 percent off at various food and beverage outlets, games and arts and crafts workshops.