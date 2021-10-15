AIDA Ready to Kick Off 2021-2022 Caribbean Season on Oct. 16

AIDA Cruises is ready to kick off the Caribbean season for 2021-2022. The cruise line is sending four ships to island-hop in the region this season.

The AIDAsol will lead the way and become the first AIDA vessel to restart on Oct. 16, 2021, from/to Hamburg on the 40-day journey, "large Caribbean winter break".

With this offer, AIDA guests for the first time will be able to enjoy the Caribbean without a flight. From Hamburg, the 2,174-passenger ship will sail to France (Cherbourg), Spain (La Coruna) and the Canaries (Tenerife) and to the Caribbean islands.

According to a press release, the AIDAsol will stay in the Caribbean for around 12 days and visit, among other places, Barbados, Castries on St. Lucia, the A-B-C islands and St. Maarten, before heading back to Europe.

On the way back, visits to Portugal (Ponta Delgada and Lisbon) and France (Le Havre) are on the agenda.

As a “special highlight,” the cruise line promises performances by the AIDA Show Ensemble with its own singers and dancers onboard the AIDAsol. Guests will also be able to take part in the shows "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" and "Voice of the Ocean."

Another two 43-day AIDAsol voyages from/to Hamburg to the Caribbean are on the schedule with departure dates on Nov. 25, 2021, and Jan. 7, 2022. Guests on the first voyage will spend New Year's Eve in Lisbon.

The AIDAluna will follow on Oct. 18, 2021, taking its guests from Kiel to the Caribbean. The AIDAdiva will depart from Warnemünde on Oct. 26, 2021, and the AIDAperla will be cast off from the Canary Islands for the Caribbean on Nov. 6, 2021.

All three AIDA ships will travel to the Caribbean on different, varied routes between November 2021 and March 2022:

• For guests onboard the AIDAdiva, the 14-day voyage will take them from La Romana, Dominican Republic, to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and to Samaná and Tortola in the Virgin Islands. In Mexico stays on Cozumel and along the Mexican Riviera in Costa Maya are on the program. Guests will also explore the beaches of St. Maarten and on St. Kitts and Nevis, the sister islands of the Lesser Antilles.

• Fourteen-day voyages onboard the AIDAluna will sail from/to La Romana/Dominican Republic and experience Caribbean destinations, such as the A-B-C and the Virgin Islands. Calls at Antigua, an island surrounded by coral reefs, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Maarten are also on the program.

• The 14-day voyage with the AIDAperla from/to La Romana/Dominican Republic or from/to Bridgetown/Barbados will take the guests to the A-B-C Islands, the Lesser Antilles, where guests can experience tropical rainforests and the underwater world, among other highlights.

To ensure that all guests can enjoy a worry-free vacation onboard and ashore, AIDA Cruises has developed jointly agreed protocols with the relevant authorities. The health concept is implemented on all voyages, including a COVID-19 test before departure for all guests. For the Caribbean voyages on the AIDAdiva, AIDAluna, AIDAperla and AIDAsol, full vaccination protection is a requirement for all guests to travel.

In all Caribbean ports, AIDA Cruises offers an “extensive organized excursion program,” however, guests of the winter 2021/2022 Caribbean voyages will also have the opportunity to go ashore individually in numerous destinations.