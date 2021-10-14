Grand Turk Cruise Center Set to Reopen and Expand

After 21 months, the Grand Turk Cruise Center will receive cruise ships at its facility starting in early December 2021, according to a press release.

Additionally, the Government of the Turks and Caicos, under the leadership of the Honourable Premier C. Washington Misick, have signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation, highlighted by a $25 million new investment in the Grand Turk Cruise Center, including an extension of the dock facility to accommodate larger ships and improvements to the reception facilities.

The Government expressed its commitment to prepare the sector for an imminent reopening.

The new agreement, including the investment in the cruise center, follows the Government’s efforts to accelerate negotiations that began when Hon. Premier Misick came into office in February 2021, at a time that marked approximately one year since the pause of cruise tourism arrivals to Grand Turk.

“As part of our overall restart efforts, we are very excited to be returning to Turks and Caicos later this year, and to once again be able to treat our guests to the beauty and wonder surrounding our home in Grand Turk,” said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. “We continue to be grateful for our long-standing partnership with Turks and Caicos, and look forward to working together on the expansion of the Grand Turk Cruise Center, which will bring more guests to one of our most popular destinations while providing ongoing positive economic impact to the people of Turks and Caicos and the communities in which they live.”

Hon. Premier Misick added: “As a community, we welcome the long-awaited resumption of cruising in Turks and Caicos, and we are delighted to be working closely with Carnival Corporation to continue to invest in the future of the Grand Turk Cruise Center. We look forward to long-lasting strategic alliances and joint initiatives with partners that will foster the economic growth of the Turks and Caicos Islands, creating opportunities for households across the country, making it possible for individual workers and entrepreneurs to earn more, and to achieve a higher standard of living and where businesses thrive and grow.”