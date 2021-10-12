Disney Announces Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico Cruises for Early 2023

In early 2023, Disney Cruise Line will return to tropical destinations in the Bahamas – including Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay – as well as the Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera.

According to a press release, a variety of itineraries will set sail coast-to-coast from U.S. homeports including Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida; New Orleans; Galveston, Texas; and San Diego. Bookings open to the public on Oct. 21, 2021.

Disney is offering an array of departures from Florida in early 2023, visiting tropical destinations throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean. Two ships will sail from Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida, and a third ship will depart from Miami. Every cruise from Florida includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.

Departing from Port Canaveral, the Disney Wish will sail into 2023 with three- and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay.

Also from Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy will begin the year with seven-night sailings to several destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Plus, a one-off eight-night sailing includes two days in Bermuda, where guests can enjoy the island’s pink sand beaches, water sports or explore the island’s underground Crystal Caves.

From Miami, the Disney Dream will embark on a series of four- and five-night cruises to locales including Grand Cayman, Nassau, Castaway Cay and Cozumel, Mexico. A one-off five-night cruise will feature two stops at Castaway Cay.

In January and February, the Disney Magic will sail from Galveston, Texas, on a variety of four-, five-, six- and seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. Tropical ports of call on these sailings include Grand Cayman as well as Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico.

In February and March, the Disney Magic is offering a debut season in New Orleans. Departing from the heart of the city, along the Mississippi River, the four-, five- and six-night sailings will call on the tropical destinations of Grand Cayman and Cozumel. Before or after their Disney cruise, guests can taste the New Orleans cuisine, listen to jazz music and “recognize the iconic sights and sounds that inspired the beloved animated film ‘The Princess and the Frog’.”

All early 2023 Disney Magic voyages include two or three days at sea.

The Disney Wonder will return to the West Coast, sailing from San Diego in April and May. Cruises to Baja, Mexico and the Mexican Riviera will transport guests to the sand beaches, where active outdoor adventures and water activities can be enjoyed.

Sailings from San Diego will range in length from three to seven nights. Some sailings to the Baja peninsula will call on the coastal city of Ensenada, known for its turquoise blue water and rugged mountainous terrain. Many departures will include a visit to Cabo San Lucas, known for its rock formations and white sand beaches.

Seven-night itineraries will sail to Mazatlan and to Puerto Vallarta – the seaside escape by the Banderas Bay, bordered by the Sierra Madre mountains.