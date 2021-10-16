Holland America Line: Ship by Ship Restart Update

Carnival Corporation's Holland America Line brand has three ships back in service, and the new Rotterdam is heading to the United States for her inaugural season of winter Caribbean sailings.

Here's the latest ship by ship update:

Eurodam

Capacity at 100%: 2,104

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Homeport: Venice (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: 7 to 12 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Western Mediterranean

Koningsdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since October 10, 2021

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera and California Coast

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 24, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: November 21, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Key West

Noordam

Capacity at 100%: 1,918

Date: May 8, 2022

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka

Oosterdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: May 1, 2022

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Salerno, Messina, Corfu, Kotor and Zadar

Rotterdam (VII)

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: October 20, 2021

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands) to Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Portland, Brest, Zeebrugge, Le Havre and Ponta Delgada

Volendam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: May 1, 2022

Homeport: Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Arhus, Warnemunde, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn and St. Petersburg

Westerdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: May 8, 2022

Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka

Zaandam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: May 12, 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Montreal (Canada)

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney and Quebec City

Zuiderdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: December 23, 2021

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Guaymas, Loreto, Topolobampo, La Paz, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas