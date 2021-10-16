Advertisement

Holland America Line: Ship by Ship Restart Update

Rotterdam

Carnival Corporation's Holland America Line brand has three ships back in service, and the new Rotterdam is heading to the United States for her inaugural season of winter Caribbean sailings.

Here's the latest ship by ship update:

Eurodam
Capacity at 100%: 2,104
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Homeport: Venice (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: 7 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Eastern and Western Mediterranean   

Koningsdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: In service since October 10, 2021
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mexican Riviera and California Coast  

Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 24, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Nieuw Statendam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: November 21, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Key West

Noordam
Capacity at 100%: 1,918
Date: May 8, 2022
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka

Oosterdam 
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
Date: May 1, 2022
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Salerno, Messina, Corfu, Kotor and Zadar

Rotterdam (VII)
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: October 20, 2021
Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands) to Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Portland, Brest, Zeebrugge, Le Havre and Ponta Delgada

Volendam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
Date: May 1, 2022
Homeport: Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Arhus, Warnemunde, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn and St. Petersburg

Westerdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
Date: May 8, 2022
Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka

Zaandam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
Date: May 12, 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Montreal (Canada)
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney and Quebec City

Zuiderdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: December 23, 2021
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Guaymas, Loreto, Topolobampo, La Paz, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

