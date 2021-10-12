Advertisement

Majestic Princess Makes Maiden Call to San Francisco, First Cruise Ship Since Pandemic

Princess Cruises has celebrated its return to San Francisco with the maiden call of the Majestic Princess, the first cruise ship to visit the city since the industry global pause of operations. Guests onboard the Majestic Princess experienced the iconic attractions of San Francisco during a port call on a seven-day Classic California Coast voyage, sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles.

According to a press release, long-time partners from the Port of San Francisco welcomed Princess Cruises back, "recognizing the beneficial financial impact to local businesses."

“Princess has a long history of visiting the iconic Port of San Francisco with our guests marveling at the bucket-list experience of sailing underneath the Golden Gate Bridge,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Our guests remain eager to be back onboard enjoying a safe and real vacation.”

“The Port of San Francisco is excited to welcome back a safe return of Princess Cruises and all cruises to our renowned waterfront and city,” said Elaine Forbes, executive director of the Port of San Francisco. “The city has worked with cruise lines to ensure all CDC guidelines have been met or exceeded. The return of cruise is an important milestone for San Francisco’s economic recovery and will support our small and family-owned waterfront businesses.”

The Majestic Princess offers a MedallionClass vacation, which begins with OceanMedallion, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having "whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship."

Princess Cruises sailings onboard the Majestic Princess are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings.

