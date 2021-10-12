Latest Key Cruise Deployment and Itinerary News

With more countries opening up ports, the cruise industry’s restart is set to expand to additional parts of the world. As the winter season approaches, several cruise lines confirmed plans to return to more destinations over the past few weeks.

In case you missed it, here are some of main moves announced recently:

Brazil Green Light

With government permission now granted, cruise ships are returning to Brazil. After months of negotiations, the greenlight for the country’s domestic cruise restart was announced earlier this month.

Starting in November, five ships are set to sail through the country, visiting ports such as Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Cabo Frio and Maceió.

Antarctica Is Happening

Over the past few weeks, several expedition operators confirmed their plans for the 2021-2022 season in Antarctica.

Scenic, for instance, announced that it will recommence its luxury voyages to the region in January.

Hurtigruten, Swan Hellenic, Abercrombie & Kent, Silversea and Atlas Ocean also confirmed they are sailing in Antarctica this season.

Debuting in the region, the latter will homeport the World Navigator in Ushuaia, using a private jet to transport passengers to and from Argentina.

MSC and Azamara to South Africa

Two cruise lines confirmed plans for the 2021-2022 season in South Africa.

Serving the local market, MSC said it received the greenlight from the local government to return to the country and will soon reconfirm the schedule of cruises planned for the season.

Azamara announced that the Azamara Pursuit will sail in the region from January to March, with six back-to-back voyages.

China Update

On Oct. 1, the 930-passenger Zhao Shang Yi Dun – formerly known as the Viking Sun sailing for Viking Ocean Cruises – became the first cruise ship to resume commercial voyages with guests in China.

The vessel is now offering weeklong domestic cruises in the country, departing from the Shekou Cruise Homeport, Shenzhen.

MSC To Northern Europe

MSC Cruises announced plans to sail its first Northern Europe winter season in 2021-2022.

Starting on Nov. 14, the MSC Magnifica will offer seven-night cruises to Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and the UK.

Before having its deployment taken over by the MSC Bellissima, the vessel was previously set to sail in the Red Sea during the winter.

Alaska 2021 a Success

As the first post-pandemic season in Alaska nears completion, only one ship remains in service in the Last Frontier.

Wrapping up the season, the Norwegian Encore will finish its last Alaska voyage on Oct. 23. The Norwegian Cruise Line vessel will then reposition to the Caribbean, relaunching service from Miami on Nov. 14.

Sailing in the region for the past few months, seven vessels have now repositioned to other areas or returned to lay up status.