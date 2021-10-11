Advertisement

Celestyal Returns to Year-Round Cruising in 2022

Celestyal Crystal

Celestyal Cruises has announced its return to cruising on March 14 of 2022 with its offering of three- and four-night cruises followed by seven-night sailings on April 30.

Celestyal said will also return to visiting Kusadasi when it sets sail in March and adds Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece, to its popular seven night “Idyllic Aegean Itinerary.”

“This past summer thanks to the dedication and hard work of Celestyal’s crew, we were able to demonstrate our ability to safely return to cruising. We are optimistic that our destination-centric itineraries to undiscovered and exciting destinations will continue to be well received by our core audience, which are ‘travelers’ by nature. Our confidence is supported by strong levels of interest, inquiry and bookings already for these itineraries next year and into 2023, which has been the catalyst to returning to year-round cruising,” said Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden.

All 2022 and 2023 sailings with all-inclusive pricing start as low as $489, per person, and are currently bookable.

Celestyal said will also return to the less-discovered island of Milos and will also extend its time in port in Milos from a half day to an entire day. In addition, this itinerary calls upon Mykonos, Santorini, Crete, Rhodes and Kusadasi (Turkey). All-inclusive pricing on the seven-night “Idyllic Itinerary” starts at $1,019, per person.

The company is also bringing back its “Three Continents” cruise and Christmas and New Year's Holy Land program. 

 

