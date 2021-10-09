Here Are The Ships Resuming Service in October

Over 20 cruise ships are returning to service in October.

According to data from the October edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, the big news for the month include not only the continued reintroduction of vessels sailing from U.S. ports, but also the return of cruising to China and the expansion of the offer in Europe.

Here are the details:

Ship: Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)

Cruise Line: Viking Cruises China Merchants

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2017

Homeport: Shenzhen (China)

Itinerary: South China Domestic Cruises

First Cruise: October 1

Ship: Disney Wonder

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750

Built: 1999

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas

First Cruise: October 1

Ship: Liberty of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2007

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-night Western Caribbean

First Cruise: October 3

Ship: Ventura

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2008

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: Western Europe, Mediterranean and Canary Islands

First Cruise: October 3

Ship: Carnival Freedom

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2007

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Six- and eight-night Southern and Eastern Caribbean

First Cruise: October 9

Ship: Koningsdam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,650

Built: 2016

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas

First Cruise: October 10

Ship: Carnival Elation

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040

Built: 1998

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean

First Cruise: October 11

Ship: Azamara Journey

Cruise Line: Azamara

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 690

Built: 200

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece), Civitavecchia and Venice (Italy)

Itinerary: Greek Islands

First Cruise: October 13

Ship: Spectrum of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2019

Homeport: Hong Kong

Itinerary: Seacations for local residents

First Cruise: October 14

Ship: Seven Seas Explorer

Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 738

Built: 2016

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Trieste and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean

First Cruise: October 15

Ship: Riviera

Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,258

Built: 2012

Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey) and Trieste (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern and Western Mediterranean

First Cruise: October 18

Ship: Norwegian Bliss

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2018

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera

First Cruise: October 24

Ship: Amadea

Cruise Line: Phoenix Reisen

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 570

Built: 1991

Homeport: Bremerhaven and Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: British Islands and Canaries

First Cruise: October 24

Ship: AIDAdiva

Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030

Built: 2007

Homeport: Rostock-Warnemunde (Germany) and La Romana (Dominican Republic)

Itinerary: Transatlantic crossing ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean

First Cruise: October 26

Ship: Ruby Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,070

Built: 2008

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Itinerary: California Coast and Mexican Riviera

First Cruise: October 31

Other vessels returning to service in October, after short operational pauses: