Here Are The Ships Resuming Service in October

Over 20 cruise ships are returning to service in October.
According to data from the October edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, the big news for the month include not only the continued reintroduction of vessels sailing from U.S. ports, but also the return of cruising to China and the expansion of the offer in Europe.
Here are the details:
Ship: Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises China Merchants
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2017
Homeport: Shenzhen (China)
Itinerary: South China Domestic Cruises
First Cruise: October 1
Ship: Disney Wonder
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750
Built: 1999
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas
First Cruise: October 1
Ship: Liberty of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2007
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-night Western Caribbean
First Cruise: October 3
Ship: Ventura
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2008
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: Western Europe, Mediterranean and Canary Islands
First Cruise: October 3
Ship: Carnival Freedom
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2007
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Six- and eight-night Southern and Eastern Caribbean
First Cruise: October 9
Ship: Koningsdam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,650
Built: 2016
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas
First Cruise: October 10
Ship: Carnival Elation
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040
Built: 1998
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean
First Cruise: October 11
Ship: Azamara Journey
Cruise Line: Azamara
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 690
Built: 200
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece), Civitavecchia and Venice (Italy)
Itinerary: Greek Islands
First Cruise: October 13
Ship: Spectrum of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2019
Homeport: Hong Kong
Itinerary: Seacations for local residents
First Cruise: October 14
Ship: Seven Seas Explorer
Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 738
Built: 2016
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Trieste and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean
First Cruise: October 15
Ship: Riviera
Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,258
Built: 2012
Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey) and Trieste (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern and Western Mediterranean
First Cruise: October 18
Ship: Norwegian Bliss
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2018
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Itinerary: Mexican Riviera
First Cruise: October 24
Ship: Amadea
Cruise Line: Phoenix Reisen
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 570
Built: 1991
Homeport: Bremerhaven and Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: British Islands and Canaries
First Cruise: October 24
Ship: AIDAdiva
Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030
Built: 2007
Homeport: Rostock-Warnemunde (Germany) and La Romana (Dominican Republic)
Itinerary: Transatlantic crossing ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean
First Cruise: October 26
Ship: Ruby Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,070
Built: 2008
Homeport: San Francisco (United States)
Itinerary: California Coast and Mexican Riviera
First Cruise: October 31
Other vessels returning to service in October, after short operational pauses:
- Adventure of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)
- Serenade of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)
- Majestic Princess (Princess Cruises)
- Scarlet Lady (Virgin Voyages)
- Asuka II (NYK Line)
- Viking Orion (Viking Cruises)
- Crystal Endeavor (Crystal Cruises)