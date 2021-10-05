Azamara Pursuit to Sail in South Africa This Winter

Azamara has announced that it is returning to South Africa this winter, as the country reopens international cruising in South African waters and ports.

According to a press release, the Azamara Pursuit will sail from January to March 2022 with six back-to-back voyages – five of which are country-Intensive itineraries – and will resume pre- and post-cruise land explorations with luxury safari operator, Micato Safaris.

“A trip to Africa is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the kind of travel Azamara is known for, which is why I am so pleased to confirm our guests are now welcome back to South Africa following the reopening of its ports to international cruising,” said Azamara President, Carol Cabezas. “Once again Micato Safaris will deliver unrivaled pre-and post-cruise land programs, as they share Azamara’s love of travel, exploration and value of creating one-of-a-kind experiences for travelers.”

Micato’s Managing Director, Dennis Pinto, said that his team – together with Azamara – has crafted “a series of unique custom programs which showcase the very best of Southern Africa for Azamara’s discerning passengers.”

Highlights from Azamara’s immersive pre- and post-land programs with Micato include:

Greater Kruger National Park Safari & Winelands (five nights pre-cruise, five nights post-cruise): Azamara travelers will be introduced to two different sides of South Africa – first exploring the Kapama Game Reserve, home to more than 40 mammal species, including Africa’s Big Five: the lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo. Then, visit the Western Cape to explore the country’s wine region and sip local vintages from wineries like Vergelegen Estate followed by a gourmet meal from Tokara Restaurant.

Victoria Falls & Chobe Game Park Safari (five nights pre-cruise, five nights post-cruise): Guests will travel through Zimbabwe to Botswana: Experience Victoria Falls – one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Then continue to Botswana to enjoy both dawn and evening game drives through Botswana’s Chobe National Park to scout out wildlife like Cape buffalo, lions, elephants and more.

Azamara’s voyages in South Africa will offer 16 late nights and 11 overnights throughout the winter season, as well as five dedicated Country Intensive itineraries, allowing guests to travel deeper and visit more ports in one country.

Highlights of the voyages include:

PerryGolf Sailing: Azamara’s South African voyages will also feature a 12-night Golf Voyage through its continued partnership with PerryGolf. Providing an integrated golf cruise program, the voyage will include five rounds, beginning with Humewood Golf Club, a true links course in Port Elizabeth which has hosted numerous PGA events, and is one of South Africa’s top-rated gold clubs, and will stop for play at notable clubs along the coast, including East London, Zimbali, Durban Country Club and Pearl Valley.

Immersive Destination Programming: On land, passengers can venture ashore on an Azamara shore excursion, operated by Abercrombie & Kent’s cruise division, Akorn. They can experience Thula Thula, one of the oldest private game reserves in KwaZulu-Natal, join rangers aboard an open-top 4x4 vehicle for a drive through the African bushveld, while watching for elephants, rhinoceros, leopard, giraffes, zebras, buffalo, birds, and more. The day will end with a buffet featuring local African cuisine.

Onboard, guests will be able to watch a District Six-themed Cabaret Show as part of Azamara’s Destination Celebration – a new program that brings the culture and heritage of the destination to life onboard with health and safety in mind. According to a press release, the show – starring Alistair Izobell, and special guest Sasha Lee Davids – will "take guests on a journey into the heart of District Six" for an evening designed to "entertain" and "educate" through the musical production inspired by the rich history of Cape Town’s oppressive past that tried to destroy its vibrant community and spirit.