Atlas Ocean Ahead of the Curve for Debut Antarctica Season

Atlas Ocean Voyages will run its debut Antarctica season this winter, homeporting with the World Navigator in Ushuaia and using a private jet to transport passengers to and from Argentina.

“We’ve had confirmation and we are going,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “There’s been a lot of speculation. We had a plan B, but it’s not important.

“One of the reasons we feel we had a more rapid agreement (with the Argentinean government) is because of the aircraft bubble. They loved it.”

One operational adjustment, however, will be a pilot/crew change for the aircraft in Santiago, Chile, which will require a three-hour stop on the way to Ushuaia.

In Atlas style, however, passengers will be treated to a champagne brunch during the lay over.

The inaugural Antarctica season sees the World Navigator sail from Ushuaia for Atlas Ocean Voyages. Guests get complimentary air travel from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways and then connect at Orlando, Florida, with Atlas’ private charter wide-body jet.

The direct service trims off at least a day’s travel time off flying from North America, the company said.

Upon arrival at Ushuaia, guests will be escorted through immigration and transferred to World Navigator, while their checked luggage is delivered to their suites and staterooms.