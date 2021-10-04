MSC Cruises to Offer First Winter Program for Northern Europe

MSC Cruises has announced its first Northern Europe winter itinerary, with sales set to open on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The MSC Magnifica from Nov. 14 will offer seven-night cruises to visit five popular European cities. The ship will call Hamburg in Germany; Ijmuiden for Amsterdam in the Netherlands; Zeebrugge for Bruges and Brussels in Belgium; Le Havre for Paris in France and Southampton for London in the UK.

According to a press release, each call will feature “extended port stays of up to 12 hours, (so that) guests can make the most of their time ashore.” Additionally, embarkation will be possible in each port.

“Winter is one of the best times of year to visit Northern Europe – the cities are not as busy with tourists, the holiday season brings festive decorations and Christmas markets to create a magical atmosphere and many of the landscapes are transformed into winter wonderlands. This is also a wonderful opportunity to visit some of Europe’s capitals all in one trip,” said Vice President Global Sales at MSC Cruises, Achille Staiano.

For the program, all guests aged 12 years old and above will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and guests aged between two and 11 years old will need to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test or lateral flow antigen test taken within 48 hours of their cruise departure.

Guests from non-Schengen countries can also book these cruises and will need to be fully vaccinated as well as providing a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of their cruise departure.

The MSC Magnifica offers dining options, which include four restaurants and 11 bars, as well as a range of entertainment and leisure activities including a swimming pool with a retractable roof, a sports center, bowling, a high-tech gym and the MSC Aurea Spa.

The entertainment offerings also include a casino, panoramic discotheque, 4D cinema and a 1,200-seater theater with original theater productions as well as live entertainment throughout the ship.

The ship also offers family facilities and activities with dedicated kids’ areas and clubs for all ages.