Eight Cruise Ships in for Refurbs at Navantia in Cadiz

With cruise restart accelerating around the globe, the drydock frenzy continues to keep shipyards busy.

Popular among the cruise lines, the Navantia Shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, reached a milestone in September as the facility received eight vessels at the same time, including four Carnival Cruise Line and two Royal Caribbean International ships.

Here’s a detailed list of the ships recently in for refurb work in Cadiz:

Azamara Journey

Cruise Line: Azamara

Capacity: 694

Tonnage: 30,200

Year built: 2000

Being prepared for the service restart, the Azamara Journey arrived in Cadiz in early August. Along with its sister ships Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit, it underwent regular maintenance and minor hotel updates. Before heading to Greece earlier in September, the ship also received a new livery, featuring Azamara’s new logo.

Azamara Pursuit

Cruise Line: Azamara

Capacity: 694

Tonnage: 30,200

Year built: 2001

Another Azamara ship in Cadiz, the Azamara Pursuit underwent general maintenance and class work. In addition to minor hotel updates, the vessel received a new livery, featuring the company’s new logo.

Radiance of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 2,100

Tonnage: 90,000

Year built: 2001

After spending most of the operational pause in Asia, the Radiance of the Seas arrived in Cadiz on August 26. Still docked at the shipyard, the vessel left the drydock recently and underwent routine maintenance and class work.

Enchantment of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 2,250

Tonnage: 81,000

Year built: 1997

The Enchantment of the Seas arrived in Cádiz in August, after crossing the Atlantic from Bahamas. The vessel is currently docked in Navantia, undergoing technical maintenance and routine work.

Carnival Radiance

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,984

Tonnage: 101,509

Year built: 2000

After several months on hold, the Carnival Victory conversion is now nearing completion. Emerging as the Carnival Radiance, the vessel was subject to a $200-million project, which included the addition of new cabins, a complete refurbishment of most public areas and several technical improvements.

Carnival Paradise

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Year built: 1998

With work delayed due to the pandemic, the Carnival Paradise arrived in Cadiz in September. Currently in drydock, the 1998-built ship is undergoing routine maintenance and cosmetic enhancements. The vessel is also expected to receive Carnival’s new hull color scheme, which debuted on the new Mardi Gras.

Carnival Sunshine

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 3,000

Tonnage: 101,000

Year built: 1996

Docked in Cadiz since early August, the Carnival Sunshine is expected to enter drydock later this month. Set to resume service in 2022, the vessel is receiving routine maintenance and Carnival’s new red, white and blue livery.

Carnival Liberty

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,974

Tonnage: 110,000

Year built: 2005

Currently returning to the United States, the Carnival Liberty was in Cádiz for a scheduled drydock in September. During the shipyard visit, the vessel underwent regular maintenance work and also received the new Carnival color scheme, which is highlighted by a stately navy-blue hull along with vibrant red and white accents running the entire length of the ship.