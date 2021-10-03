Storylines Residential Ship Introduces 5 New Home Options

Storylines private residence cruise line has introduced a new collection of upscale homes at sea.

The company said that it previously provided more affordable entry-level options into the condo ship market, with the vast majority of homes being studio and one-bedroom units in the 237 to 754 sq. feet range starting around $350,000.

However, the largest two-story penthouse residences – at 1,529 sq. feet and $8M – were in short supply, and there were many consumer requests for intermediate two and three-bedroom options.

To facilitate that, Storylines said that it has reconfigured some smaller residences to create 84 new larger homes ranging from 909-1417 sq. feet, with purchasing options starting from $2,455,000.

The residential cruise line now has a variety of floorplan options to choose from to meet different lifestyle needs and budgets.

“We have seen a very strong demand for bigger residences around 1000sf and up from savvy business professionals everywhere, so a rework of the residences and some more public space to accommodate was a logical move,” said Storylines’ Co-CEO Alister Punton.

According to a press release, the new residences include: