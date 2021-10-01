De Wave Group Reports 4 Successful Cruise Ship Outfitting Projects in 2021

The De Wave Group has announced the completion of four 2021 newbuild cruise ship outfitting projects. The now-completed projects include Holland America Line’s MS Rotterdam, MSC Cruises’ MSC Seashore, Viking Ocean Cruises’ Venus and Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady.

De Wave said that it was entrusted with “some of the most prestigious and impactful areas of the companies’ latest showcase ships”, with the Rotterdam being Holland’s new flagship and the MSC Seashore being the lead ship of MSC's Seaside EVO class.

The group is a manufacturer and contractor serving “the full spectrum” of cruise ship and yacht interior outfitting from numerous shipyards and its own specialist manufacturing facilities worldwide.

According to a press release, the work on the MS Rotterdam focused on the spa, gym and beauty salon areas, including:

· Massage rooms on Decks 9 and 10

· Corridors on Deck 9 and spiral staircase between Decks 9 and 10

· Gym, fitness area and dressing rooms on Deck 9

· Beauty and Hair Salon on Deck 9

· Thermal complex comprising Turkish bath with mosaic walls and cupola ceiling, sauna, swimming pool, horizontal shower and chromotherapy showers

The Holland Rotterdam was delivered at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard on July 30, 2021.

On the MSC Seashore, the De Wave Group said it coordinated a team of 80 skilled workers entrusted with some of the ship’s “most prestigious and technically challenging” areas:

· MSC Yacht Club private VIP area Concierge Reception on Decks 16, 18, 19 and 20

· MSC Yacht Club private VIP area Lounge on Deck 16 including Swarovski crystal staircase and molded plaster ceiling

· MSC Yacht Club private VIP Open Deck area on Deck 16

· MSC Yacht Club private VIP Open Deck area on Deck 20

· MSC Yacht Club private VIP area Lobby Entrance on Deck 18 · MSC Yacht Club private VIP area Restaurant on Deck 18

· MSC Yacht Club private VIP area Pool Deck on Deck 18

· MSC Yacht Club private VIP area Pool Bar on Deck 18

· Offices on Deck 16

· Corridors on Decks 18, 19 and 20

· Arcade on Decks 18, 19 and 20, featuring staircase with onyx-effect light wall

· Main pool on Deck 20

· Bow Jacuzzi on Deck 20

· Bar on Deck 20

· Infinity Pool on Deck 08

· Infinity Whirlpool on Deck 08

· Infinity Bar on Deck 08

· Ice Cream Bar on Deck 08

· Open Deck Outdoor Steakhouse on Deck 08

· Wet Units for passengers and crew accommodation, totaling 3,084 units.

The MSC Seashore was delivered at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard on July 31, 2021.

The Viking Venus features the traditional for Viking Ocean Cruises Nordic style. De Wave Group said it felt “particularly honored” to be commissioned to bring to life some of the “most quintessentially Nordic but also ultramodern” areas onboard:

· Health Centre

· Spa Area

· Retail walkway

The Viking Venus was delivered at the Fincantieri Ancona shipyard on Apr. 15, 2021.

The Valiant Lady is the second “lady” in the Virgin Voyages fleet. De Wave Group worked on the construction of the following areas:

· Area VI family Pool

· Area VII Open Deck

· Passenger and Crew Cabins

· Passenger and Crew Wet Units

The Valiant Lady was delivered at the Fincantieri Sestri P. shipyard on July 1, 2021.

The total value of all four orders comes to approximately €70 million, while further projects totaling in the region of €26 million are already making steady progress towards delivery by the end of 2021.

With these newbuilds, the De Wave Group thinks it “further consolidates its reputation for quality workmanship using the finest materials while coordinating multiple teams, including in challenging technical areas.”

“We are proud to have played a key role in helping these four leaders in high-end cruising make a strong return to the waves. Their trust and class-leading creativity have once again enabled us to showcase our diverse, industry-leading skills. We look forward to telling the world about the exciting projects we are currently working on as the respective ships launch in the coming months,” said De Wave Group CEO Riccardo Pompili.