SeaDream II Becomes First Ship to Resume Sailing in Black Sea

SeaDream Yacht Club has reported that it has become the first cruise line to sail in the Black Sea since the pandemic-induced pause in worldwide cruise operations.

The 110-passenger SeaDream II has visited several ports on the Black Sea this week. On Sept. 24, it spent a day on the Turkish island of Bozcaada, being the first cruise vessel to visit the island since the pandemic. On Sept. 26, the SeaDream II was greeted in Burgas, Bulgaria, becoming the first cruise vessel to sail there in more than three years.

Other “first time since the pandemic” Black Sea ports include Constanta, Romania; Odesa, Ukraine and Varna, Bulgaria.

“It’s exciting for our guests to experience new, unique destinations, and these regions are pleased to see tourism returning,” said Vice President, Itineraries & Destinations at SeaDream, Emilio Freeman.

On Oct. 2, the SeaDream II has a turnaround in Istanbul, Turkey – again, becoming the first cruise vessel to arrive there since the pandemic. According to a press release, the SeaDream II will also become the first ship to utilize the brand-new port, Galataport Istanbul.

Galataport is a $1.7-billion project comprising of a 29,000-square-meter terminal built underground.

SeaDream guests disembarking, and embarking will receive a welcome gift from Galataport Istanbul – a commemorative tote bag including Turkish delight from one of the oldest Turkish confectioners, an evil eye souvenir, and Turkish coffee.

SeaDream Yacht Club restarted sailing in late June 2021 with SeaDream I yachting the scenic fjords and coastal Norway and SeaDream II calling on ports throughout the Mediterranean and Adriatic Sea.

The cruise line said that guests and crew were “thrilled” to get back to doing what they love.

Since resuming voyages this summer, SeaDream Yacht Club’s 56-stateroom twin ships SeaDream I and SeaDream II have called on ports in Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Slovenia, and Spain.

