Tracesafe Signs 2-Year Technology Partnership With Royal Caribbean

TraceSafe – a company specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations – has announced a wearable technology partnership with Royal Caribbean Group.

According to a press release, working in collaboration with Royal Caribbean's Innovation Team, TraceSafe has developed custom wearable devices and bands that are equipped with long-lasting batteries and RFID modules.

The companies worked closely together to design and manufacture a wearable that can meet both Royal Caribbean's standards for comfort and the cruise line's commitment to sustainability.

Within this partnership, Royal Caribbean will be TraceSafe's first major customer to enroll in the company's recycling program that aims to reduce electronic waste by refurbishing used IoT devices and giving them a second life.

"We're proud to be the number one choice in enterprise IoT wearables for cruise lines," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "This partnership with Royal Caribbean highlights our ability to deliver uncompromising IoT solutions on a massive scale."

"It was the willingness of the TraceSafe team to develop a custom Tracelet device that met our requirements for style and design that propelled the partnership forward," said Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer at Royal Caribbean Group. "We look forward to continuing this engagement with TraceSafe as we explore the many new opportunities for IoT Technology onboard our ships."