Seabourn Encore to Sail in Canaries and Mediterranean From February 2022

Seabourn has announced that its Seabourn Encore will resume service earlier than anticipated starting on Feb. 19, 2022, with a series of new 10- and 11-day itineraries to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

The sailings will be roundtrip from Lisbon, Portugal, and run between February and April 2022, exploring the Spanish archipelago, as well as the island of Madeira.

The Seabourn Encore, which was previously set to return on Apr. 17, 2022, will become the third ship in Seabourn’s fleet to return to service.

The ship will then sail on a 15-day voyage along the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea from Lisbon to Athens, Greece, where it will be positioned for its originally scheduled Eastern Mediterranean deployment in the summer.

Guests who would like a longer cruise to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean can enjoy a 22- or 26-day Combination Cruise offering in March and April, with an added bonus of a 10-percent discount.

Seabourn’s new Canary Islands and Mediterranean voyages will be open and available for booking from Seabourn beginning Oct. 5, 2021.

In addition, Seabourn said that, together with Belinda King Creative Productions, it is set to welcome its entertainment partner Tim Rice onboard the Seabourn Encore's first return to service voyage on Feb. 19, 2022.

Rice will appear live on stage to share his career highlights, tell stories and perform alongside the Seabourn singers and dancers.

In addition, Seabourn and Belinda King Creative Productions will premiere “The Kings”, a new contemporary male vocal group exclusive to the brand. Performances of “The Kings” are currently scheduled to run on the Feb. 19 and March 1, 2022, voyages.

“The Canary Islands are a tropical paradise for sun-seekers and nature enthusiasts, making them a beautiful getaway at this time of year. We saw the opportunity to bring Seabourn Encore back earlier than anticipated in these destinations rich in culture, history, and renowned cuisine, and with our partnership with UNESCO, to help guests discover something special all along the way,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We’re also looking forward to welcome Sir Tim Rice back on board to celebrate the ship’s first voyage back in service, making for a very memorable holiday that our guests will never forget.”

Sailing west from Lisbon and the Atlantic coast of Portugal, the Seabourn Encore will offer travelers a voyage across the Mediterranean waters with visits to small ports and shore excursions, including opportunities to shop with Seabourn chefs for fresh ingredients at local markets.

Destinations include Barcelona, Spain; Valletta, Malta; Syracusa and Crotone, Italy; and Kérkira (Corfu), Sámi, Thira (Santorini), and Naousa on various islands off the coast of Greece. Seabourn’s new Canary Islands voyages will offer multiple activities both on and off the ship.

As the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage, the Seabourn Encore will offer options for guests to discover sites of culture and natural wonder at select ports of call, with “World Heritage Tours” visiting World Heritage Sites, and “Discovery Tours” with enhanced World Heritage shore excursions.