The Hague Offers Unconventional Cruise Destination

With a coastline that spans at least 11 km, wide sandy beaches, dune areas and many large parks, The Hague offers cruisers a “sea of space,” the representatives of Seaport The Hague – Scheveningen told Cruise Industry News.

“The combination of nature and culture makes The Hague a perfect destination. There are masterpieces hanging in The Hague that you can only see here. Visit the famous Peace Palace, the Mauritshuis, Kunstmuseum, Escher in the Palace or experience the national park Hollandse Duinen by bike,” they said.

If it wasn’t for COVID-19, Scheveningen would have received five cruise ships in 2021 – a fivefold increase from one ship the port had received in 2018 when it just started offering cruise calls.

“(W)e have warm contacts with cruise companies, and we hope to welcome them as soon as the situation allows it. We are ready when they are, and convinced that next year we can welcome them again,” Scheveningen said.

In terms of plans for the future, the municipality of The Hague has drafted a sustainability plan to become a climate-neutral city.

“The city center is car-free, and The Hague now has more than 150 kilometers of cycle paths. Many companies – such as hotels, attractions, museums – participate in the Green Key program. Companies with a Green Key label do everything they can to save the environment without compromising on comfort and quality for their guests. For example, many beach restaurants and catering establishments have banned single-use plastic,” the port said.

The seaport is currently being developed with the construction of new hotels, houses, restaurants, and a “fish attraction.” Port representatives explain that the Hague was originally a finishing village.

“The lovely views of the yacht harbor, hustle and bustle of the fish auction and fresh sea breeze are part of what makes the port of Scheveningen so unique,” they said.

Scheveningen representatives said that the port is a “perfect cruise destination for exclusive and smaller cruise ships.”

“Because of the small scale and exclusive character of the port, we can offer personal and customized service,” they explained. “The Hague offers fantastic shore excursion opportunities a short distance from the seaport. The authentic fishers’ village of Scheveningen is a walking distance (away). The seaport is home to a large number of quality restaurants and cafés and close to various tourist attractions near the promenade and in the city center. Various cities in the Nether¬lands are easy to reach from The Hague for shore excursions.”

The port recommends cruise lines to arrive early in the morning and not leave until the next day: “There’s too much to see!”