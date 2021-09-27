Triton to Supply Submarines for Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yachts

Triton Submarines – a company that designs and manufactures civilian submersibles – and Scenic have announced the commencement of a long-term partnership for the supply and management of submersibles aboard the Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht series.

Under the agreement, Triton Submarines will supply a Triton 660/9 AVA for the Scenic Eclipse II, a vessel currently under construction, which will allow up to eight Scenic guests plus their pilot for diving to depths of 200 meters or 660 feet.

Chief Operations Officer at Scenic Group, Rob Voss, announced the acquisition saying: “We are thrilled to have a long-term partner in Triton Submarines that will enable us to continue to provide our guests with unique underwater explorations during their ultra-luxury discovery and expedition voyages. This new partnership means even more of our guests will be able to discover beneath the surface and we’re excited to have this first-of-its-kind Triton onboard our latest discovery yacht, the Scenic Eclipse II.”

The configuration of the Triton 660/9 AVA offers many advantages over existing (in the cruise sector), metallic pressure hull equipped submersibles, according to a press release.

The patent-protected elliptically shaped acrylic pressure hull of the Triton 660/9 AVA “optimizes the use of volume while dramatically enhancing both comfort and viewing,” Triton said.

According to the press release, the Triton 660/9 AVA “not only offers panoramic views and a shared and equally brilliant dive experience for all occupants but the incredibly versatile interior can be quickly reconfigured for a wide variety of premium activities including dining or cocktail dives, spa treatments, subsea gaming experiences and even weddings."

Patrick Lahey, president and co-founder of Triton Submarines commented: “We are extremely proud to announce a partnership with such a venerable and highly respected brand as Scenic. We share not only a natural corporate culture to explore the Earth’s most exhilarating and inspiring locations, but a commitment to ensuring those experiences are safe and professionally executed. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial collaboration with Scenic and to positively contributing to the extraordinary onboard experiences, which have become synonymous with Scenic Eclipse cruises.”

Triton CEO and co-founder, L. Bruce Jones, added: “As an existing submersible operator, Scenic really focused on the detail of what they needed and expected in their next product. We presented the Triton 660/9 AVA, which not only addressed the challenges they had previously but exceeded their expectations in terms of guest experience. The elegant simplicity of the Triton 660/9 AVA design ensures reliability by utilizing systems, which have already been proven on numerous other models in the formidable Triton range.”

The Scenic Eclipse II will launch in Q1 2023 and will be the second of Scenic’s Discovery Yacht fleet after the Scenic Eclipse. The yacht will be set to navigate both polar and tropical regions. At 168 meters long and 21.5 meters wide, the Eclipse II will host just 228 guests.