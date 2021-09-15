Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas to Debut in U.S. and Europe

Royal Caribbean International has announced that the Wonder of the Seas will debut in the U.S. and Europe instead of China.

The new Oasis-class ship is set to sail from its home in Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean on March 4, 2022, before making its way to Barcelona and Rome for a summer European season.

Plans following a debut summer in Europe were not announced. The ship was originally set to sail in China and Asia year-round.

“The momentum taking off across bookings and our returning ships in the U.S. and Europe is significant. With half of our fleet sailing again, we are encouraged by what we’re seeing. These regions are in the position to welcome a brand-new, innovative ship like Wonder of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Wonder will shine bright as the world’s newest wonder in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. And what’s in store is the ultimate vacation experience that highlights the very best of Royal Caribbean, reimagines renowned favorites and introduces new adventures every guest, no matter their age, can enjoy.”

According to Royal Caribbean, the ship has many new features across Wonder’s eight distinct neighborhoods, an Oasis Class first, that include all-new features such as the Suite Neighborhood, a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, and Wonder Playscape – an interactive, open-air kids’ play area with awe-inspiring views. With returning favorites also on deck, like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighborhood filled with real plants from end to end; and the vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience, the innovative, new ship invites adventurers of all ages to reimagine, explore and make memories once again.