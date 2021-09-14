Aurora Expeditions Presents Updated Health and Safety Program

Aurora Expeditions has presented its updated health and safety program in preparation for the resumption of expedition cruising.

According to a press release, the program’s every aspect has been strengthened to protect against COVID-19 and to ensure the company is able to cruise in the “safest, most enjoyable way possible for its guests.”

The health and safety policy now includes mandatory vaccination prior to embarking on any of Aurora Expeditions’ voyages – with the policy applying to all guests, crew and expedition team members.

“Aurora Expeditions is excited about the world emerging from COVID-19 and is looking forward to the resumption of cruising and returning to doing what we do best – small ship expeditions – in our 30th year of operation,” commented Monique Ponfoort, CEO of Aurora Expeditions.

She stated that the health and safety of the cruise line’s guests, staff and crew remain Aurora Expeditions’ “number one priority.”

“(W)e are committed to providing the best opportunity for our guests to fully enjoy the small ship expedition experience offered with Aurora Expeditions … Our health and safety program has been strengthened and will be precisely followed, including the highest level of pre-cruising preventative measures, the capability for PCR testing onboard if required, and a robust response plan and protocols onboard designed to bring peace of mind to all of our guests and crew,” Ponfoort noted.

According to the press release, along with 100-percent fully vaccinated ships, onboard features strengthening safety include: