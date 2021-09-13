MV Werften Announces New Management Group

MV Werften announced today that the management of the shipyard group has been expanded by Colin Au, Gustaf Grönberg and Peter Andersson.

In addition, Carsten J. Haake, who has been CFO, has been named CEO, after Peter Fetten, who is leaving the company after this contract was not renewed by mutual agreement, the company stated.

In a prepared statement, MV Werften said that the shareholders and management “expressly thank Peter Fetten for contributing his decades of experience and his extraordinary commitment over the past three years, especially with regard to the completion of the Crystal Endeavor and the construction progress of Global Dream, and not least under the difficult pandemic conditions of recent months.”

Colin Au is president of the Genting Group; Peter Andersson is vice president at Genting Cruise Lines responsible for new shipbuilding and has been involved with the Global Dream project since the beginning; Gustaf Grönberg is executive vice president and has also been directly involved in MV Werften and is responsible for the Genting fleet and newbuildings.

In addition, MV Werften has appointed a supervisory board with Joachim Hagemann as chairman. (He is also chairman of MV Werften Holdings.) Also on the board will be Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, chairman and CEO of Genting Hong Kong; Chris Chan CFO of Genting Hong Kong; Mona Lai, general counsel of Genting Hong Kong; and two employee representatives from each of the shipyard locations.