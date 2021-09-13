Carnival Corporation Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Carnival Corporation released its 11th annual sustainability report, developed in accordance with the widely recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard.

The company has incorporated into the report for the first time two additional disclosure frameworks, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Titled "Sustainable from Ship to Shore," the full report is available on the company's sustainability website at www.CarnivalSustainability.com.

Carnival Corporation's sustainability report provides updates on current sustainability initiatives through the end of fiscal year 2020, and relevant 2021 updates, according to a press release.

The report also includes an overview of the COVID-19 response from the company and its nine cruise line brands. Additionally, following the achievement of its 2020 sustainability goals, the company's latest report establishes sustainability goals for 2030 and aspirations for 2050 in six focus areas, which were initially announced in June 2021 as a preview of the company's strategic direction for sustainability efforts over time.

Developed to align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, the six focus areas that will guide Carnival Corporation's long-term sustainability vision include: climate action; circular economy (waste reduction); sustainable tourism; health and well-being; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and biodiversity and conservation. In each focus area, the company is announcing key goals, targets and aspirations that will guide its actions to further strengthen its environmental, social and governance performance, as outlined in its 2020 sustainability report.

"At Carnival Corporation, our highest responsibility and top priority is always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel," said Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation. "This comprehensive set of 2030 goals and aspirations for 2050 being introduced for the first time reaffirm our ongoing commitment to sustainability and will guide our actions to further strengthen sustainability performance throughout all aspects of our global operations, while supporting opportunities for sustainable growth across our organization over time."

The six focus areas guiding Carnival Corporation's sustainability approach are detailed below, including key highlights on current initiatives, short- and long-term commitments and future aspirations.